Home»Today's Stories

Publication of Rescue 116 cockpit recording unacceptable, say pilots

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

International and Irish pilots have come together to condemn as “unwarranted, unacceptable and counterproductive to flight safety” the publication of the last two minutes of the cockpit voice recordings of ill-fated Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 116.

 

 

Last Friday, the Air Accident Investigation Unit made public a transcript of the Cockpit Voice Recorder of the CHC Sikorsky S-92, which crashed at Black Rock Island killing its four crew.

The bodies of two of the crew Capt Dara Fitzpatrick and Capt Mark Duffy have been found but winchman, Paul Ormsby and winch operator, Ciarán Smith are still missing at sea.

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations and the European Cockpit Association said the publication of these details was a breach of international standards and regulation.

“Not only does the publication contravene agreed principles of accident investigation confidentiality set out in ICAO Annex 13 and EU Accident Investigation Regulation 996/2010 but it unnecessarily adds to the burden of the victims’ families, and is also a breach of trust to all those involved in commercial aviation,” said Ifalpa and ECA.

Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association president, Evan Cullen said: “There is absolutely no justification for — or benefit from — publishing specifically the last two minutes of this flight, other than feeding a thirst for sensationalism.”

Rescue 116 disappeared at Black Sod Bay off the north coast of Mayo after providing communications cover for a medical rescue in March.

The preliminary air accident investigation report found it hit Black Rock island, where some of the helicopter debris was found.

It also found that the island wasn’t registered on the crew’s internal mapping system

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Rescue 116, Coast Guard

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Latest: Air Accident Investigation Unit defends publication of audio transcript from Rescue 116 helicopter

A flare for every R116 crew member

Rescue 116 crew remembered during wreath-laying ceremony at sea

RNLI tribute to take place for crew of Rescue 116

More in this Section

Operations cancelled after 460 people present at CUH emergency dept over the bank holiday

7% of 560 stations have lost all full-time gardaí assigned to them

There’s just no sweeping Enda Kenny aside

Ministers divided on future of Public Expenditure department


Breaking Stories

Latest: Air Accident Investigation Unit defends publication of audio transcript from Rescue 116 helicopter

Kenny speaks to May on phone following snap election announcement

Laws fast-tracked to restore powersharing if deal reached, says Brokenshire

Skilled Irish people 'still welcome' in Australia after 457 visa programme scrapped

Lifestyle

Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for families with hospitalised kids

Making Cents: Start planning now to help save cash on your holiday

Women in wartime: New book documents difficult line tread by females in WWII Paris

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 