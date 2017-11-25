Public toilet call on Great Blasket

A campaign is under way and funding is to be sought for public toilets in the most westerly point in the EU.

The Great Blasket Island, a bare, treeless island off the coast of Co Kerry, receives up to 400 visitors a day at the height of the tourist season — but its lack of facilities is giving rise to complaints, a meeting in Killorglin has heard.

West Kerry councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald who is leading the call for “leithris poiblí”, said on fine days hundreds make the 5km sea journey the island made famous by Irish writers Tomás Ó Criomhthain and Peig.

The only place to go to the toilet is a private café, but it could not be expected to be open all the time, said Mr Fitzgerald.

The OPW is involved in a programme of restoration of the old village and intends to provide further toilet facilities.