Home»Today's Stories

Public staff face hike in payments to pension

Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Elaine Loughlin and Stephen Rogers

Almost 270,000 public sector staff face a hike in pension contributions to fund their ‘gold-plated’ schemes as the Government emphasises the economy is still recovering.

The Public Sector Pay Commission has found that people who joined the public service before 2013 and are on fast accrual schemes enjoy pensions which are 12% to 18% more valuable than in the private sector — and this must be addressed.

The report suggests that these workers be forced to make a larger contribution to their pensions, even as the Government’s existing pension levy is reversed.

Negotiations to hammer out a new deal on pay, conditions, and inefficiencies in the public service are due to begin in the coming weeks.

As well as pensions, the commission made findings around recruitment and retention of staff and the unwinding of the FEMPI emergency legislation which worsened public servants’ pay and conditions.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “The objective that we have is to put public service pensions and pay on an affordable footing.”

Public service unions have pointed out that their incomes are significantly lower than they were in 2008 and that, despite claims to the contrary, their earnings are on a par with their private sector equivalents when educational qualifications and experience are taken into account.

They are demanding that talks on a new pay deal begin as soon as possible.

While the minister has put no timetable on the discussions, it would appear they need to be completed by the June bank holiday weekend to allow as many teachers as possible be among the public servants to be balloted.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Public Sector Pay, pensions

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Public Service Pay Commission: Private, public pay ‘on a par’

Pensions to dominate negotiations on public service agreement

Special deals unlikely despite need to fill shortages in key areas

Public service unions want talks as soon as possible

More in this Section

Granny ‘no victim’ as judge jails her for brothel keeping

Eamon Martin: Faith is one human possibility among others

‘Lovesick’ husband, 75, told to stop constantly texting wife

Cork City fans ‘missing best season of lives’, court hears


Breaking Stories

Man dies after assault outside Dublin nightclub

Alan Kelly calls on FF to 'march into Taoiseach’s office' to demand resignation of Garda Commissioner

Prince Charles hails 'varied histories, voices, and traditions' of Ireland during visit

Pieta House founder surprised Enda Kenny had 'the neck' to take part in Darkness Into Light

Lifestyle

Michael Twomey is a true stalwart of Cork theatre

How giving up meat could save the world

Cycle the Giro with a holiday on the South Tyrol

Dennis Quaid: I can be a really embarrassing dad if I want to be

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 06, 2017

    • 3
    • 7
    • 17
    • 21
    • 22
    • 28
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 