Public faces fourth day of travel disruption

The public faces further travel disruption this week as Bus Éireann staff begin a fourth day of strikes with no end in sight to the bitter dispute.

Despite speculation that the company could go to the High Court to seek the protection of an examinership process, unions remain firm that the company needs further public investment rather than cost-cutting measures like those which prompted the indefinite strike.

An estimated 100,000 people a day have been affected since Friday, when Siptu and National Bus and Railworkers’ Union (NBRU) members began picketing, costing the company around €500,000 a day.

The all-out action was announced on Thursday, following Bus Éireann management’s decision to proceed with unagreed measures that would see work practice changes imposed on staff, and some Expressway routes cancelled or reduced.

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary yesterday called on the CIÉ (the holding company for Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus and Irish Rail) to support Bus Éireann financially.

“CIÉ have to remember that, for many years, Bus Éireann were funding money into the CIÉ group,” he said.

The board of Bus Éireann meets today to consider proposals being presented on foot of the review of the company structure, but a spokesperson said examinership is not being sought at present.

“The structural changes will commence at the appropriate time subject to board approval, and the necessary funding being secured,” she said.

The company has said that the work efficiencies it is introducing were twice postponed, but unions were only willing to cede €0.5m of the €13m annual overtime bill when talks took place at the Workplace Relations Commission. With losses of €9.4m last year, and a 41% year-on-year rise in losses for January and February, management say Bus Éireann is only a few months short of insolvency.

But unions want a sectoral employment order adopted to protect bus drivers’ terms and conditions in the public and private sector, as one of a number of measures they say are necessary to end their strike.

They are also seeking funding to be addressed, particularly the public service obligation routes and payments from the Department of Social Protection for passengers using the free travel pass.

Following some disruption to train services on Friday, Irish Rail said services operated normally yesterday and are expected to continue doing so this week. But all buses on the Cork-Dublin GoBé service, operated by Bus Éireann in partnership with GoBus, are suspended from this morning.

Buses from Cork were stopped since Friday but Bus Éireann said no GoBé services would run for the duration of the industrial action. This is due to the effect on demand of a public perception that it was affected by the strike.

Eurolines and cross-border services operated by Translink remain in place.