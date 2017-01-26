Pub owner claims barred punter assaulted him

A pub owner, dubbed Fr Ted character Pat Mustard after he was caught masturbating behind his bar, claims he was beaten up by a regular after the man was barred from his premises.

Darren McLaughlin claims he was severely beaten with a baseball bat in the yard of his home in Gleneely, Co Donegal.

He claims the accused, John McGettigan, followed him from the Orchard Bar in Gleneely in October, 2013 and struck him several times with a baseball bat.

Mr McGettigan, aged 32, a fisherman from Gemstone Park, Gleneely, who denies assaulting Mr McLaughlin, had been barred some nights earlier after he argued with the bar-owner.

Mr McLaughlin, of Foden, Gleneely, claimed just before 2am, he drove home and was approached in the driveway by Mr McGettigan.

Mr McLaughlin told the court: “Initially I got blows on the hand and I looked to defend myself and he caught me on the head and he split me. He then went for my leg. He said to me, ‘You bastard, you know what this is for’.”

Mr McLaughlin said he managed to climb back into his car and blew the horn and Mr McGettigan fled the scene.

Peter Nolan, defending, put it to Mr McLaughlin he had barred his client because of the slagging in the bar. He put it to him that he had been caught masturbating in front of barmaid Denise McDaid, whom he had previously been in a relationship with.

Mr McLaughlin admitted he had been masturbating in front of Ms McDaid.

“I put it to you that Mr McGettigan and everyone in the bar was slagging you continuously — calling you things like Tommy Tank, Tommy Tugger and Pat Mustard.

"You did not like it and you set out to get him and shut him up. You didn’t like McGettigan, didn’t have time for him. He was embarrassing you, and you decided to get him back.”

Ms McDaid told the court Mr McLaughlin initially claimed he had been ‘jumped’ by four men but later admitted it was McGettigan. She also told the court that she had witnessed Mr McLaughlin masturbating in the cellar of the bar.

“He went out to the cellar and the door was ajar. His penis was in hand and he was masturbating. I slammed the door and I told him to cop himself on. It happened three times. I closed the door and walked away,” she said.

She also said that Mr McLaughlin texted on his phone in the bar. The text read, “If you stand there and look pretty I will give you twenty euro while I masturbate.”

The accused denied having any involvement in the assault of Mr McLaughlin.

He admitted he had been barred from the premises but said he had been barred before and had returned to the premises.

The case before Judge Martin Nolan continues.