Psychologists won’t be regulated for three years

The Department of Health has revealed that it will be at least another three years before psychologists will be fully regulated in Ireland — despite the introduction of legislation paving the way for registering the profession more than 10 years ago.

As it stands there is no regulation on the title, meaning that anyone is entitled to call themselves a psychologist, and offer services as a private practitioner, regardless of their qualification.

Legislation to regulate the trade was introduced in 2005. However, the Health and Social Care Professionals Act covers 14 professions including clinical biochemists, dietitians, and occupational therapists, and the act is being introduced on a phased basis. While a Psychologists Registration Board was due to be established in early 2016, the department has confirmed this has still to be put in place.

“The Psychologists Registration Board is expected to be established and its members appointed in the coming weeks. The board will then prepare the necessary by-laws to enable it to establish its register. This usually takes about 12-18 months,” a spokesperson for the department told the Irish Examiner.

However, the department also intends allowing a two-year grace period after the establishment of the board’s by-laws to give currently practicing psychologists adequate time to ensure they meet the new standards. The worst-case scenario would effectively mean that anyone could call themselves a psychologist until 2021, regardless of their level of training or qualification.

While the department confirmed that it could be 2021 before the term is protected, a spokesperson said it is hopeful the full effects of the register will be in place before then.

The Psychological Society of Ireland provides a register of its members, all of whom have attained a certain level of qualification. However, membership of the PSI is not compulsory for a practicing psychologist and the body is self-regulating.

The department invited expressions of interest for positions on the Psychologists Registration Board in March, and stated that the board will have 13 members of six professional and seven non-professional individuals who will elect a chairperson from amongst themselves.

It stated that the objective of the board “will be to protect the public by fostering high standards of professional conduct and professional education, training and competence amongst psychologists”.