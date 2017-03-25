Psychiatric report due over sex ‘fantasy’

A psychiatric report is to be prepared on a 44-year-old man who made grossly offensive communications by phone to a woman to clarify if there is any future risk from the accused.

Judge Olann Kelleher had adjourned sentencing of the case to yesterday for a probation report on the accused.

The matter was put back until May 26 for sentencing.

The accused admitted that he sent by telephone a message that was grossly offensive on three dates, namely, January 29, February 2, and February 9, 2014. The accused is not identified for legal reasons.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said on the last occasion that the charges represented sample counts out of a 27 charges.

“An allegation referring to possession of child pornography was made to gardaí by a woman on February 17, 2014,” he said.

“She gave a detailed account of communication she had via a mobile phone with the accused. During these communications he referred to engaging in sexual acts with his stepdaughter, aged 17, and with a young male.

“He texted pictures with sexual content and indicated that the pictures were of his stepdaughter.

“Garda Aoife Hayes met with the defendant at the Bridewell garda station. In the interview he stated that the sexual relationship he had with his stepdaughter was a fantasy and the pictures he sent were taken from social media accounts without her permission. He did this using spyware software which he had installed on her phone.”

It appeared from the investigation that the accused had used social media pictures of his stepdaughter, he downloaded images of a sexual nature and sent both to a woman in phone communications and texts. This woman made the complaint to gardaí.

Thee HSE and gardaí said there was no question of any sexual assaults.