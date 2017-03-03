Home»Today's Stories

Protesters picket sheriff’s office over eviction

Friday, March 03, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Protesters defied threats of an injunction yesterday to picket the Cork County Sheriff’s office over the eviction of a family in rent arrears for almost two years.

The protest by about a dozen members of the Anti Eviction Taskforce at the city centre office of Sinead McNamara followed her enforcement of an order for repossession of a house in Bantry, in West Cork.

It is understood that the family, who are members of the Traveller community, had been living in the private rented property for up to six years.

However, rent supplement payments stopped two years ago and the landlord took a case to the Residential Tenancies Board and won.

The circuit court subsequently granted an order for repossession, and the order was executed on Tuesday.

It is understood that despite advance notice, and several attempts by the sheriff’s office to encourage the family to engage in the process, they did not make alternative accommodation arrangements.

Ms McNamara declined to discuss the details of the case but said the execution of such orders comes after a long and detailed legal process.

“It is not pleasant. It never is. It is one of the most difficult parts of this job,” she said.

“In these circumstances, we engage with people to see if they need time to make arrangements.

“We try to do it in as dignified way as possible.

“But there is no nice way or easy way of doing it.

“We don’t wait to add to their pain.

“It is devastating for the people involved.”

The family contacted Cobh county councillor Diarmaid Ó Cadhla earlier this week asking for help, and he said he asked the sheriff to delay the eviction by a week to allow him time to help the family.

He said he was extremely disappointed that the eviction proceeded.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS housing, housing crisis, accommodation, eviction, cork, protest

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Almost 200,000 empty properties are key to alleviating housing crisis

Social obligations: Let’s ensure this is the last housing crisis

Families look forward to new start as 1,300 social houses announced for Cork

Latest: Minister to announce plans to help hard-pressed renters next month

More in this Section

Michael Noonan insists he is innocent of wrongdoing in Grace case

Cystic fibrosis drugs deal expected in weeks

Ten people per week are diagnosed with HIV

Refusal to rename road ‘disrespectful’ to women of Irish revolution, says Cork councillor


Breaking Stories

Polls close in Northern Ireland Assembly election

Talks to resolve nurses dispute set to resume tomorrow after they adjourn without agreement

Gardaí make two arrests in connection with David Black murder probe

Mother accuses Tusla of not conducting thorough investigation into claim against foster father

Lifestyle

Facing up to the big questions at the Cork French Film Festival

You get back more than you give when you volunteer

Ask Audrey: My wife is after getting a new job online, as a MILF

After 17 years Hugh Jackman will miss playing Wolverine

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

    • 2
    • 15
    • 19
    • 26
    • 37
    • 38
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 