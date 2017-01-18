Proposed bill aims to ensure relevance and limit bias in testimony

Expert witnesses who give questionable evidence in court could end up being sued for compensation under recommendations from the Law Reform Commission.

Draft legislation drawn up by the commission abolishes the traditional assumption of immunity for expert witnesses and says that where they act with gross negligence in their reports or testimony, they should be personally liable for any civil claims they give rise to.

The recommendation is one of many aimed at regulating the role of expert witnesses, quality assuring their contribution to court cases and minimising the costs associated with them.

Every year many thousands of medical, engineering, financial and other technical reports are prepared for both plaintiffs and defendants in court cases, with their authors usually being required to attend court to explain their observations and justify their conclusions.

Solicitors and judges have expressed concern that the lack of standards and regulations has allowed too many experts to take up too much court time with reports and evidence that either added little to the progress of the case in hand or showed bias to whatever side paid for their services.

The commission is urging that pretrial case management becomes the norm to distill what expert evidence is needed.

“Such arrangements can avoid or reduce litigation and save time and money by providing experts with a chance to identify non- contentious issues and shared ground,” it says.

“In civil cases, expert witnesses may be unwilling to concede ground at trial and this dispute between the experts generates a trial within a trial at the expense of the litigants.”

The commission says legislation is needed to set out the duties of experts with emphasis on the need for evidence that is “truthful, independent and impartial” and confined strictly to matters within their expertise.

The proposed Evidence Bill would give judges powers to rule inadmissable any evidence from experts that fails to comply with those principles and with a statutory code of practice the commission says the Minister for Justice should draw up.

The recommendations are contained in a 470-page report that urges wide-ranging reforms of the various laws covering all kinds of evidence prepared for or presented to the courts.

The commission urges the repeal of 18 pieces of legislation, 15 of which predate the foundation of the State including one from 1806.

Two of those acts require that a person must publicly declare they have no religious belief before being allowed opt to give evidence by affirmation rather than by swearing on the bible. The commission says no reason should have to be given for opting for affirmation.

The old laws also presume documentary evidence to be in paper form, whereas the Evidence Bill updates that for the digital age to state that it includes information recorded in any format.

The bill also clarifies the traditional rule against hearsay to enable verbal or documentary evidence be considered in limited circumstances, even where it is not possible to cross-examine the reputed source of the evidence.