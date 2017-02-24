Project Eagle report attacks Michael Noonan

The final report into the multibillion-euro Project Eagle scandal is set to be published within two weeks and will include damning findings against Finance Minister Michael Noonan.

Members of the Dáil’s cross-party Public Accounts Committee confirmed the plans yesterday despite ongoing attempts by Fine Gael members to remove or water down the findings against Mr Noonan.

Speaking at the latest meeting of the committee, its chairman, Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming, said while the report has not been finalised, it will be published within two weeks.

Pressed by Independent TD Catherine Connolly, Mr Fleming said the committee is due to hold two more private meetings to clarify the document’s wording but will be ready to publish it within a fortnight.

A number of Fine Gael TDs are pushing to remove conclusions saying that Mr Noonan’s decision to meet with US firm Cerberus days before the deal was “not appropriate”.

However, it is understood the final version of the report will contain this finding.

The decision to publish the report will pave the way for a long-promised commission of investigation into Project Eagle, which is at the centre of claims the €1.6bn Northern Ireland property deal cost the taxpayer €220m.