Home»Today's Stories

Project Eagle report attacks Michael Noonan

Friday, February 24, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The final report into the multibillion-euro Project Eagle scandal is set to be published within two weeks and will include damning findings against Finance Minister Michael Noonan.

Members of the Dáil’s cross-party Public Accounts Committee confirmed the plans yesterday despite ongoing attempts by Fine Gael members to remove or water down the findings against Mr Noonan.

Speaking at the latest meeting of the committee, its chairman, Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming, said while the report has not been finalised, it will be published within two weeks.

Pressed by Independent TD Catherine Connolly, Mr Fleming said the committee is due to hold two more private meetings to clarify the document’s wording but will be ready to publish it within a fortnight.

A number of Fine Gael TDs are pushing to remove conclusions saying that Mr Noonan’s decision to meet with US firm Cerberus days before the deal was “not appropriate”.

However, it is understood the final version of the report will contain this finding.

The decision to publish the report will pave the way for a long-promised commission of investigation into Project Eagle, which is at the centre of claims the €1.6bn Northern Ireland property deal cost the taxpayer €220m.

 

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Nama, Project Eagle, Michael Noonan

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Protesters want HSE to fund life-transforming emphysema drug Respreeza

Shane Ross on Bus Éireann crisis: They just want my cheque book

More cash needed to fix local and regional roads, Dáil committee told

Gambling support groups raise concerns over rise in virtual racing


Breaking Stories

Raids in Waterford and Tallaght lead to cocaine and ecstasy seizures

Body recovered from canal in Killaloe

Cork mother 'crushed' as HSE rejects daughter Ava's application for medical cannabis

Coroner echoes sister's plea for improved education on drugs at Alex Ryan inquest

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

It's almost time - so who’ll win the Oscars?

Notes On A Rave explores early days of Irish underground dance music scene

A question of taste: Cork actor and puppeteer Dominic Moore

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

    • 5
    • 9
    • 27
    • 36
    • 38
    • 47
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 