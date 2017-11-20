Home»Today's Stories

Profits at Copper Face Jacks nightclub complex hit €72m

Monday, November 20, 2017
Gordon Deegan

The millions continued to roll in last year for the company behind the country’s best known nightclub, Copper Face Jacks, as accumulated profits at the firm soared to €72m.

Copper Face Jacks nightclub in the Jackson Court Hotel, Dublin, which is open seven nights a week.

In another stellar year for the company that operates Copper’s on Dublin’s Harcourt St, Breanagh Catering Ltd last year recorded pre-tax profits of €5.16m or just under €100,000 per week.

Boosted by the All-Ireland senior football win by Dublin in September of last year and a booming night-time scene in the capital, the cash mountain at the Coppers firm last year jumped by €5.1m from €54.79m to €59.84m. The company recorded the increase in pre-tax profits after the company’s gross profit — including unspecified “other operating income” — increased by 8.5% going from €11.35m to €12.32m in the 12 months to January 31 this year.

The €5.1m in pre-tax profits of last year followed pre-tax profits of €5m in 2015; €4.9m in 2014, and €5.5m in 2013.

Last year, the company’s accumulated profits rose from €67.58m to €71.96m.

The club is owned by former garda Cathal Jackson and housed in the Jackson Court Hotel on Dublin’s Harcourt St. It has long since entered Dublin night-time folklore and has amassed the massive cashpile over the years.

The nightclub opened in 1995 and a number of new entrants have entered the lucrative Dublin scene in recent years, but armed with its €59.9m cashpile, the directors of Breanagh state that “the company is proactive in trying to stay ahead of competition”.

To that end, the business last year spent €782,502 in acquiring assets and this followed a payout of €1.4m for assets in 2015.

Paula Jackson sits on the board with Cathal Jackson and they rewarded themselves well last year with pay to directors going from €684,498 to €790,568.

Last year, 2016 was a year of expansion for the business as the number employed rose from 195 to 218 with staff costs increasing from €3.94m to €4.42m.

The nightclub operates seven nights a week and has six bars, two covered beer gardens, a cocktail bar and a premium level that has a private room aimed at hosting private parties.

The nightclub area also has a cocktail bar and a VIP bar. The net cash generated from operating activities at the company last year totalled €5.56m compared to €4.48m in 2015. The pre-tax profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €729,903.

The firm’s operating profit last year was €4.8m and finance income of €308,219 boosted profits to €5.16m.

The firm paid corporation tax of €786,03. As a result the firm had post-tax profits of €4.3m. At the end of January last, the firm’s tangible assets had a book value of €13.2m. The company’s administrative costs last year increased from €7m to €7.4m.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

copper face jacksprofits

More in this Section

Main parties rule out governing with Sinn Féin

Families concerned over lack of progress in Garda inquiries

RTÉ employee sought sex with underage girl

Cork is a-Glow as Lord Mayor switches on festive lights


Breaking Stories

RTÉ employee accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with girl under 16

Al Porter has resigned from Today FM

Latest: Missing 15-year-old boy found safe and well

Gerry Adams is world's second longest serving party leader after Robert Mugabe

Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »