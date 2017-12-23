Probe into fire at Cobh naval base

A full investigation has been launched into what caused a major fire at the Haulbowline Naval Base in Cobh.

The blaze started at 8.30pm on Thursday, on the upper floor of a disused building — believed to be a warehouse — in the main base complex. It quickly spread to the roof, but the building was unoccupied at the time.

The building is near the officers’ mess, as well as other administrative buildings used by the Naval Service.

Such was the intensity of the fire, it could be seen from across the harbour, in nearby Cobh.

Two units of Carrigaline Fire Service, alongside Naval Service fire crews, tended the fire and were assisted by a further three units, from Midleton, Crosshaven, and Cork.

An Garda Síochána also attended the scene and the surrounding area was evacuated, as a precaution. This was done to facilitate the fire service in tackling the blaze.

There were no casualties and fire crews extinguished the fire.

In a statement, the Defence Forces confirmed that an investigation has now been launched into the incident to determine what caused the fire.

It is the second major fire at the complex in under a decade.

Flames billowing out of the Naval Base in Cork Harbour @ralphriegel pic.twitter.com/645EQkXylx — Darragh McGann (@McGannDarragh) December 21, 2017

In 2008, a huge fire broke out in historic buildings that were being renovated. The old, four-storey building housed the Lewis Glucksman marine research facility.

The section of the naval base affected involved 19th century, stone-cut warehousing, which had been undergoing renovations.

During that incident, some 40 officers had been evacuated from the naval HQ block adjacent to where the fire broke out.