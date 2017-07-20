Home»Today's Stories

Probe into Aran Islands ferry incident urges new safety measures

Thursday, July 20, 2017
Ed Carthy

A marine investigation board has called for new safety measures on one of the Aran Islands after a man and woman fell into the sea while disembarking a ferry.

The incident on board the MV Rose of Aran at Inis Oirr Pier on June 6, 2016, when a man and a woman fell into the sea after a gangway came loose.

The woman, who hurt her back, and the man, who could not swim, ended up in the water at Inis Oirr pier after a gangway came loose on the June bank holiday Monday last year.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) found ropes used to fasten the stern of the ferry to the quayside had not been properly tied on.

It also found the crew of the MV Rose of Aran, out of Doolin in Co Clare and owned by Liscannor Ferry Company, were not trained or prepared for rescuing someone from the harbour.

“The recovery of the casualties would not have occurred without people on the shore entering the water and assisting them to shore,” the MCIB said. A life ring was thrown in for the man and he was helped to shore over rocks, while a man climbed down from the pier and got into the water to help the woman up a ladder.

The MCIB ordered the ferry company to ensure boats were safely and securely moored before gangways were deployed and passengers allowed to use them.

It also called for new policies to monitor the safety of passengers embarking and disembarking.

Galway County Council has been told to come up with a safety management system for all operations on Inis Oirr pier.

Rhe MV Rose of Aran at Inis Oirr Pier 

The MCIB said a bystander tied the stern rope from the ferry to a bollard on the quayside as it berthed but it was not checked before the 96 passengers began to disembark. The investigators criticised the practice of large numbers of people crowding onto the pier to get ferries off the island in busy periods.

The MCBI said there was a lack of detailed risk assessment for mooring at Inis Oirr in different tides, a lack of policing of operations, safety organisation and management in the harbour. It said this was “not conducive to the safe berthing of vessels and transit of passengers to and from the pier”.

