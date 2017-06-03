Probe into 72 bets minutes before race

Within the four minutes before a greyhound race started, there were 72 bets on the race placed in betting shops around the country.

A total of almost €50,000 in winnings was paid out on these — and now the Irish Greyhound Board has launched an investigation into alleged betting irregularities following the near-simultaneous bets on a race at Mullingar Stadium.

The IGB confirmed yesterday it is conducting an investigation into alleged betting irregularities at Mullingar Stadium on May 21. It did not specify the race and, in a brief statement to the Irish Examiner, said that, as the investigation is ongoing, it would not be commenting any further.

It is understood that a meeting took place earlier this week in Mullingar involving IGB officials after concerns were raised in relation to the betting patterns from the May 21 race.

It is believed a total of 72 near-simultaneous bets were placed in betting shops around the country.

It is also understood that a total of almost €50,000 was paid out in winnings and that the bets were honoured.

The IGB is investigating the circumstances of the race and it is understood that all dogs involved were tested afterwards and the samples sent for analysis.

There has been disquiet within greyhound racing circles for the past fortnight after information relating to the alleged irregularities began to circulate.

It is understood unofficial race trials were being held at the track and that these have now been suspended.

The IGB has consistently stressed its aim to address issues within the sport, including those raised by the Indecon Report in 2014 and has said it has already put a number of measures in place.

However, the sport suffered a blow earlier this year with the closure of the Harold’s Cross stadium in Dublin. At the time of its closure the IGB said it was taking the decision “with regret”, with a negative debt burden necessitating its sale. An arrangement is already in place with the Department of Education for the site in South Dublin to be the base for new school buildings.

IGB interim chief executive Sean Brady, said: “There is no place in our industry for anyone that may jeopardise the integrity of our sort in any way.”