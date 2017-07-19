Home»Today's Stories

Probation bond for woman who set fire to two cars

Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Liam Heylin

A woman who admitted setting fire to two cars in Cork in March last year was put on probation bond for 12 months yesterday.

Det Garda Seán Minihan originally charged Kelly Lynch, aged 19, of Gartan Park, Douglas Village, Cork, and her co-accused with two counts each of causing criminal damage to cars.

Each defendant was charged with setting fire to a Nissan Micra at Mount Vernon on South Douglas Rd on March 4, 2016, and burning a Mercedes at Douglas village on the same date.

Lynch was before Cork District Court for sentencing yesterday and Inspector Brian O’Donovan outlined the background to the case.

“When questioned [by gardaí near the Mercedes fire], Kelly Lynch stated that they both started the fire,” Insp O’Donovan said. “The co-accused said that Kelly started both fires.

“Both were arrested and conveyed to Bridewell garda station where Kelly admitted involvement in both fires, and the co-accused blaming Kelly for starting both fires.

“The total value of damage to both vehicles was €1,700.”

Lynch’s co-accused was previously before the court for her role in the arson.

Defence solicitor Michelle O’Mahony said Lynch had no previous convictions.

“Alcohol certainly played a part,” she said. “The Probation Service have identified a way forward for her. I have spoken to her about the prospect of a probation order, as suggested by the report. She is more motivated about that now and enjoys the support of her family.”

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin put the accused on a 12-month probation bond.

