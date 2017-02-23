Home»Today's Stories

Private health insurance costs rose 8% last year

Thursday, February 23, 2017
By Evelyn Ring
Irish Examiner Reporter

Private health insurance premiums rose almost 8% over the past year. Premiums were 7.7% higher last month, compared to January 2016, according to the latest Consumer Price Index from the Central Statistics Office.

There is concern that last month’s increase in public hospital charges will push up premiums even higher.

The in-patient cost has risen from €75 to €80 a night, an increase of almost 7% but does not apply to medical card holders and some other patient categories.

Health Minister Simon Harris has already approved a 10% increase in the levy applied to all health policies from April that will also have a knock-on effect on premiums.

Health insurance expert Dermot Goode has said that many people wrongly believed public hospital treatment was free because it was funded by their taxes.

There were 2.1m people with inpatient private health insurance plans at the end of December, an increase of 30,000 over the past year. The market peaked at almost 2.3m at the end of 2008.

The Health Insurance Authority, which confirmed the market figures yesterday, says that 46% of the population have health insurance, compared to the 2008 peak of 51%.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS health insurance, private health insurance, cso

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

New planning permission may be needed for Cork events centre

Man burned out car and garden shed ‘to get a buzz’

Desmond Connell was ill-suited to deal with avalanche of child abuse

Locals plan tribute to late homeless busker


Breaking Stories

NBRU urge NTA and Department of Transport to get involved in Bus Éireann dispute

Ibec will not meet ICTU to discuss Tesco dispute

Dog rescued after becoming trapped on cliff face at Castlepoint

Price of telecoms, gas, bread and cereals keeping inflation down

Lifestyle

Cork native Eimear Varian Barry says being snap happy has been extremely lucrative

Here's how to make money out of your social media following

GAMETECH: Dawning of a brand new experience

A real Catastrophe as hit show returns without Carrie Fisher

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

    • 5
    • 9
    • 27
    • 36
    • 38
    • 47
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 