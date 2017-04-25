Home»Today's Stories

Prison preferred over mental health fears

Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Liam Heylin

A man was so worried about his mental health that he told a judge he did not want his jail sentence suspended as he felt that he would be safer in prison.

James Brady, aged 23, was given a five-month suspended sentence yesterday.

However, as a matter of procedure, it was necessary for the accused to sign a bond for the sentence to be suspended. After a few minutes, defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, returned to Cork District Court and said: “Unusually, Mr Brady does not wish to sign his bond. He wants to go into custody. He is worried about his mental health and believes he would be out of harm’s way in Cork Prison.”

In the absence of the defendant agreeing to sign the bond Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced the young man to five months in prison.

The man was before the court yesterday for getting drunk and kicking the wing mirrors off five different cars in Cork City.

Brady, of St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, pleaded guilty yesterday to five counts of causing criminal damage and one of being drunk and a danger.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said at Cork District Court that Garda Donal Daly responded to a call on April 9 to say that an intoxicated male was damaging cars at Anderson St and Lower Oliver Plunkett St. He was kicking the wing mirrors off vehicles causing about €100 worth of damage in each case.

He did not bring any compensation to court. Mr Collins-Daly said his instructions were that, even if the case was put back, his means were such that he would not be in a position to put compensation together.

Mr Collins-Daly said the cars that were damaged were randomly selected and the accused could offer no explanation for his behaviour.

