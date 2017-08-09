Home»Today's Stories

Prestigious angling competition in Cork nets global entries

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

There’s something fishy going on in this Irish village this week — and they’ve flocked from all over the world to take part.

Haydn Kellegher, Cavan, landing a fish in practice for Ireland's U25s at the World Youth Angling Championships. Picture: Dan Linehan

The first of almost 200 young anglers representing some 14 countries around the world began arriving in Coachford, on the upper reaches of the River Lee in Co Cork yesterday ahead of the World Youth Coarse Fishing Championships this weekend.

And they got their first glimpse of the magnificent competition course on Inniscarra Lake which includes the Coachford Greenway — a 2.8km walkway which has been developed along the Lee — and got an opportunity to inspect their pegs and cast a few practice lines ahead of the competition stages.

Coachford, which successfully hosted the Feeder World Championships in 2014, is now poised for a major end-of-summer economic boost with the event expected to generate an estimated 5,000-plus bed nights for the region.

Competitors, team delegates, their families and travelling supporters are availing of accommodation in Macroom and Blarney, with many more using campus accommodation in nearby Cork city.

The competition, the most prestigious event in the Fédération Internationale de la Pêche Sportive en Eau Douce’s calendar, is being hosted by the National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland.

The federation has been working closely with the Inniscarra Lake Tourism Development group to ensure everything is in place for one of the biggest competitions it has hosted to date.

Junior members of the Aghabullogue camogie club and members of Coachford Foróige will, with the help of the Ballingeary Pipe Band, lead the young competitors in a Parade of Flags through Coachford at 6pm on Thursday.

The mayor of Co Cork, Declan Hurley, will then receive the flags of the competing nations before the competition is declared open.

A total of 36 teams will compete in categories including Under 15, Under 20 and Under 25 with some competitors as young as nine.

The U20s and U25s will compete along the Coachford Greenway, where the water has an even depth of more than 1.5m and the river is 500m at its narrowest and up to 800m at its widest.

The U15s will compete a short distance downstream along a 600m course at the Garden Centre stretch, accessed via Griffin’s Garden Centre.

The Greenway recently secured a further €187,000 in funding to enhance the facility. It is hoped that the amenity will ultimately achieve National Trails Status with Sport Ireland soon.

In August 2013 the ESB, which manages the Inniscarra Reservoir, entered into a 25-year licence agreement with Inniscarra Lake Tourism Development Ltd to support the construction of the greenway.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fishing, angling, Ireland, World Youth Coarse Fishing Championships

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man who swam Cork harbour lucky not to be ‘a statistic’

‘Good progress’ in teen disco rape investigation

Garda issue warning after €20k deposits paid to rent scammer

‘Surprise’ as number of undocumented Irish cut to 10,000


Breaking Stories

Goodbodys suggest Ireland has exited recession; Groups warn many left behind

No winner of €6m lotto jackpot but one lucky punter won €250k

Jim Carrey’s lawyers make successful bid for medical records relating to late girlfriend, Cathriona White

Jury sent home for night as closing arguments delivered in Jason Corbett murder trial

Lifestyle

Pack the holiday travel look with style

Shamanism: We tried a session with Irish practioners of the ancient practice

Irish bands stand out and everything else we learned at Indiependence

Samantha Womack is reborn as Morticia in The Addams Family Musical

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 05, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 26
    • 28
    • 36
    • 47
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 