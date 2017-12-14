Home»Today's Stories

President leads tributes to teen player who collapsed and died playing football match

Thursday, December 14, 2017
Joe Leogue

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to a young boy who collapsed and died while playing football on Tuesday night.

Izzy Dezu: Collapsed during an U16 match.

Shelbourne player, Izzy Dezu, collapsed during the second-half of a Dublin and District Schoolboys’ League U16 Premier Division match at the AUL Complex on Dublin’s northside.

The 16-year-old was treated by paramedics before being rushed to the nearby Beaumont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are heartbroken to have to confirm the news that our Academy U16 player, Izzy Dezu, collapsed and died during a match last night,” Shelbourne posted on social media yesterday.

“The thoughts of everyone at Shelbourne FC are with his family and friends, who have been devastated by his tragic loss. May he rest in peace,” the club said.

President Higgins said he heard of the death “with great sadness”.

“To his family, fellow players, friends, and to Shelbourne FC, I offer my sympathy at their tragic loss,” President Higgins said.

Football clubs across the country passed on their condolences, as did the Football Association of Ireland, who said the striker was “widely regarded as one of the most promising players at this age level in the country”.

“Everyone involved in Irish football is deeply saddened by the loss of Izzy Dezu, at such a young age, particularly in these tragic circumstances,” said FAI chief John Delaney.

“On behalf of the FAI board and everyone in the association, I would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Izzy’s family, friends, teammates, and his club, Shelbourne FC.

“We will pay a special tribute to Izzy at the next senior men’s home international, at the Aviva Stadium, in 2018.”

St Kevin’s Boys’ FC, Shelbourne’s opponents on the night, also took to social media to express their sadness at the player’s death.

“We, at St Kevin’s Boys’ FC, would like to pass on our condolences to the family, friends, and everybody at Shelbourne Football Club, after their young academy player, Izzy Dezu, collapsed and died in a game last night,” the club said.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Quarter of early years staff short on references

Man accused of stealing paninis opts for jury trial

€10m works to rectify dangerous bends on Kerry road

RSA honours man left paralysed after traffic collision 11 years ago for road safety work


Breaking Stories

Irish sign language set to receive official recognition

Both pro-life and pro-choice campaigners confident of win in Eighth Amendment referendum

23-year-old woman due in court in connection with Blanchardstown shooting

Status yellow warnings in place; road users urged to take extra care

Lifestyle

Timing is everything as The Frank and Walters revisit 'Grand Parade'

A question of taste: Eileen O'Shea

Eoghan O'Sullivan's picks his highlights of 2017

Learning Points: The ghost of Christmas past is always nostalgia

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

    • 31
    • 38
    • 39
    • 40
    • 42
    • 47
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »