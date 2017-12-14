President leads tributes to teen player who collapsed and died playing football match

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to a young boy who collapsed and died while playing football on Tuesday night.

Shelbourne player, Izzy Dezu, collapsed during the second-half of a Dublin and District Schoolboys’ League U16 Premier Division match at the AUL Complex on Dublin’s northside.

The 16-year-old was treated by paramedics before being rushed to the nearby Beaumont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are heartbroken to have to confirm the news that our Academy U16 player, Izzy Dezu, collapsed and died during a match last night,” Shelbourne posted on social media yesterday.

“The thoughts of everyone at Shelbourne FC are with his family and friends, who have been devastated by his tragic loss. May he rest in peace,” the club said.

President Higgins said he heard of the death “with great sadness”.

“To his family, fellow players, friends, and to Shelbourne FC, I offer my sympathy at their tragic loss,” President Higgins said.

“It is with great sadness that I have heard of the death of Izzy Dezu, a brilliant young member of Shelbourne F.C.’s Under 16 Academy. To his family, fellow players, friends and to @shelsfc I offer my sympathy at their tragic loss.”https://t.co/Oc7jRbfYlP — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) December 13, 2017

Football clubs across the country passed on their condolences, as did the Football Association of Ireland, who said the striker was “widely regarded as one of the most promising players at this age level in the country”.

“Everyone involved in Irish football is deeply saddened by the loss of Izzy Dezu, at such a young age, particularly in these tragic circumstances,” said FAI chief John Delaney.

“On behalf of the FAI board and everyone in the association, I would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Izzy’s family, friends, teammates, and his club, Shelbourne FC.

“We will pay a special tribute to Izzy at the next senior men’s home international, at the Aviva Stadium, in 2018.”

St Kevin’s Boys’ FC, Shelbourne’s opponents on the night, also took to social media to express their sadness at the player’s death.

“We, at St Kevin’s Boys’ FC, would like to pass on our condolences to the family, friends, and everybody at Shelbourne Football Club, after their young academy player, Izzy Dezu, collapsed and died in a game last night,” the club said.