President Donald Trump is a 'maniac' for Israel embassy move, hears Dáil

The Dáil heard claims that US president Donald Trump is a “maniac” whose proposed diplomatic strategy in Jerusalem could provoke a third intifida, or Palestinian uprising.

TDs questioned why Mr Trump plans to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a step international observers fear could fire up fresh conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan said the move would be be seen as the “most provocative” across the Muslim world.

Ireland established its embassy to Israel in Tel Aviv in 1996. This followed an earlier UN resolution calling on all members to withdraw missions from Jerusalem.

Mr Trump pledged to relocate the US embassy during his election campaign, a move welcomed by Israel but criticised by Palestinians and the international community.

Jerusalem’s status is one of the “final issues” to be decided in the Middle East peace process, said Mr Flanagan, expressing hope that the US administration would consider the broader issues.

However, PBP TD Gino Kenny said Mr Trump’s plan was “provocative” and the president was a “maniac”.

Mr Flanagan said previous US presidents had made similar signals about the US embassy, but not acted.

Mr Kenny claimed the move could invoke a fresh intifada in the region and that Mr Trump was the most pro-Israeli president of all time.

Meanwhile, Mr Flanagan said EU colleagues were conscious that nothing should be done in Brexit talks with Britain that was contrary to the peace of the island of Ireland.

It was a priority to maintain the “invisible border” with the North, he told TDs. Any establishment of a physical frontier would be a “regrettable step,” he warned. However, he also warned that Brexit talks would not be exclusively determined by Ireland and Britain but also by another 26 EU member states.