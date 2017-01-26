Home»Today's Stories

President Donald Trump is a 'maniac' for Israel embassy move, hears Dáil

Thursday, January 26, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

The Dáil heard claims that US president Donald Trump is a “maniac” whose proposed diplomatic strategy in Jerusalem could provoke a third intifida, or Palestinian uprising.

TDs questioned why Mr Trump plans to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a step international observers fear could fire up fresh conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan said the move would be be seen as the “most provocative” across the Muslim world.

Ireland established its embassy to Israel in Tel Aviv in 1996. This followed an earlier UN resolution calling on all members to withdraw missions from Jerusalem.

READ NEXT Direct Provision centre closed over safety issues

Mr Trump pledged to relocate the US embassy during his election campaign, a move welcomed by Israel but criticised by Palestinians and the international community.

Jerusalem’s status is one of the “final issues” to be decided in the Middle East peace process, said Mr Flanagan, expressing hope that the US administration would consider the broader issues.

However, PBP TD Gino Kenny said Mr Trump’s plan was “provocative” and the president was a “maniac”.

Mr Flanagan said previous US presidents had made similar signals about the US embassy, but not acted.

Mr Kenny claimed the move could invoke a fresh intifada in the region and that Mr Trump was the most pro-Israeli president of all time.

Meanwhile, Mr Flanagan said EU colleagues were conscious that nothing should be done in Brexit talks with Britain that was contrary to the peace of the island of Ireland.

It was a priority to maintain the “invisible border” with the North, he told TDs. Any establishment of a physical frontier would be a “regrettable step,” he warned. However, he also warned that Brexit talks would not be exclusively determined by Ireland and Britain but also by another 26 EU member states.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS trump, israel, israel embassy

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

When ‘alternative facts’ Trump the reality

Trump, a climate change enemy Disney couldn’t have dreamed up

Trump cements wall plan and will crack down on undocumented Irish

Torture works, says Donald Trump as government plans terror interrogation review

More in this Section

Love on the high seas as matchmaker recreates the love boat

AAA Councillor wants ‘hardline’ approach on Cork's event centre

Over €350m worth of punts have still not been exchanged

Penalties sought for contractors over delays in refurbishing council houses


Breaking Stories

Search for missing man called off as body found in Galway

Homeless figures reach over 7,000

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Gorse fire illuminates Dublin Mountains

Lifestyle

Live music review: Black Sabbath

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Hypnobirthing goes mainstream

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 