Home»Today's Stories

Prebiotics ‘can lessen effects of stress’, say scientists

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
By Evelyn Ring
Irish Examiner Reporter

Cork scientists have uncovered a dietary mechanism to reverse the effects of stress.

There is growing evidence that microbes in the gut can play a vital role in regulating brain functions, particularly emotional processing and behaviour.

Prebiotics are non-digestible food ingredients that promote the growth of beneficial microorganisms in the intestines.

Scientists from the Science Foundation Ireland-funded APC Microbiome Institue at University College Cork have found that two prebiotics could be used to treat stress.

READ NEXT Roasting and frying increase cancer risk

“This opens up a very exciting dietary approach to counter the effects of stress,” said Prof John F Cryan who led the study, together with Prof Ted Dinan.

“If such robust findings could be translated to humans we may have a whole new ‘psychobiotic’ way of managing stress-related disorders, such as depression and anxiety disorders.”

The scientists looked at fructooligosaccharides (FOS) , used as an alternative sweetener because they have a lower caloric value. In the colon, they are fermented by anaerobic bacteria.

FOS is extracted from fruits and vegetables, such as bananas, onions, asparagus and leeks. Some grains and cereals, such as wheat and barley also contain FOS.

The other prebiotic is galactooligosaccharides (GOS) that are added to infant formulas because it relieves constipation and helps babies to develop gastrointestinal bacteria.

GOS that is naturally found in breast milk stimulates the growth of two intestinal bacteria — lactobacillus and bifidobacterium.

The scientists have shown that the two prebiotics, in particular, could modulate anxiety, cognition and stress-related behaviours in healthy mice.

The research also shows that the two prebiotics modified specific gene expression in key brain regions.

Combined FOS/GOS treatment also reduced chronic stress-induced elevations in stress hormones and immune factors, and stress induced depressive-like and anxiety-like behaviour.

Taken together, the data strongly suggests a beneficial role of prebiotic treatment for stress-related behaviour. The research has just been accepted for publication in the journal, Biological Psychiatry.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that almost half of adults rarely or never check the sugar content of food.

Research published by Lloyds Pharmacy found over two-thirds (67%) of adults eat sugary confectionery at least once a day, with women and under-25s the biggest consumers. More than a third (36%) do not know that diabetes can be prevented.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Roasting and frying increase cancer risk

KEYWORDS stress, science, prebiotics, fructooligosaccharides, food, digestion, health

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

State faces at least six lawsuits over toxic exposure claims by former Air Corps members

Compensation decision will have huge implications for landowners, say walking groups

Inspirational youngster Órán Nibbs loses fight for life

Cold water poured on lead pipe plan


Breaking Stories

International Space Station to take call from Irish primary children

Man made €6k selling 'fake Adele tickets'

HSE Audit: Barnardos staff paid more than HSE rates

Justice Minister to attempt to legally define sexual consent

Lifestyle

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

The Big Book of Happiness is here

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 