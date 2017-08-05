Home»Today's Stories

Prayers for student after beach resort heart attack

Saturday, August 05, 2017
Olivia Kelleher

Prayers have been offered in Ballyhooley, Co Cork, for a J1 student from the area who suffered a cardiac arrest on a beach in Ocean City, Maryland.

Philip Leahy, aged 22, got into trouble and had to be rescued from the water at about 7am local time on Wednesday. He had been swimming with friends when he experienced difficulty. The alarm was raised and he was taken from the water by the Ocean City Fire Department. However, he suffered a cardiac arrest on the beach after the rescue.

Philip is in a serious condition at Atlantic General Hospital. His mother Ann has flown to the States to be at his bedside.

Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy says the Leahy family have experienced considerable grief in recent years; Philip’s late father, Phil, died unexpectedly in 2014 a fortnight after launching his bid for a seat on Cork County Council.

Phil Leahy was bidding for election in the Fermoy area for Fine Gael in what was his first time standing for public office after decades of involvement with the party. The dairy farmer from Ballyhooly, who was in his early 60s, passed away in April 2014 while in the middle of his election campaign.

Mr McCarthy said Philip was in the prayers of everyone in the area.

“My heart goes out to that family,” he said. “I know the mother and possibly the brother has gone to be with him. We are all praying for him. His father was up for election two years ago in May and he died before it. He was a very popular man and they are a respected family.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs is liaising with the family to provide consular assistance.

Meanwhile, a vigil was held for Philip at Ballyhooley GAA on Thursday. A Ballyhooley GAA spokesman confirmed that prayers had been said for Philip but declined to comment further saying she wanted to protect the privacy of the family.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS student, J1, prayers

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Murder trial told Corbett wanted to move back to Ireland

Coast Guard, RNLI and AA issue warnings ahead of bank holiday weekend

Housing refugees from Greece, Italy and Lebanon may take months

Hero rescues family of four from Cavan lake


Breaking Stories

No jackpot winner so Euromillions jackpot heads to €28m

Soaring temperatures prompt warning to travellers heading to parts of Europe

Weeping father tells jury he hit Jason Corbett because he feared for his and daughter's life

Charity ’disturbed’ as new figures show 2895 children recorded as homeless in June

Lifestyle

Touching displays now a thing of the past

Irish nurse finds her calling helping terminally ill children find a peaceful ending

Jimmy's Hall takes its first steps on the big stage

A light that never goes out

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 12
    • 20
    • 23
    • 25
    • 41
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 