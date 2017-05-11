Home»Today's Stories

Praise for man who put Facebook friends’ pics on porn site

Thursday, May 11, 2017
Gordon Deegan

A 22-year-old man who uploaded the Facebook profile pictures of 19 girls to a pornographic site was praised by a judge for the progress he was making under the care of the Probation Services.

Evan Meehan, aged 22, from Shannon, uploaded the Facebook profile pictures of 19 girls in his locality to a pornographic website.
Evan Meehan, aged 22, from Shannon, uploaded the Facebook profile pictures of 19 girls in his locality to a pornographic website.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan told Evan Meehan: “I want to compliment you on the work being done. I’m sure it is quite tedious — it is for your benefit and for society’s benefit.”

Judge Durcan made his comments after reading a probation report on the Shannon man.

At the last hearing in the case in February, Judge Durcan said Meehan must receive professional assistance for issues he had to deal with.

Addressing Meehan earlier this year, Judge Durcan said: “I am putting you on a particular course of action. I want to see that it is complied with and complied with seriously.

“If it is not, I will have no hesitation in imposing a prison sentence. It is a matter for you.”

In the case, Meehan, of Dernish Lawn, Shannon, pleaded guilty to uploading 30 photos of local teenage girls to a pornographic site between October 2013 to the end of June 2014.

The 30 charges relate to 19 girls, with 17 having Shannon addresses and two others living in the nearby villages of Sixmilebridge and Newmarket-on-Fergus.

All of the girls were Facebook friends of Meehan while most had gone to the same secondary school in Shannon that Meehan had attended.

Meehan acted alone in the crime and a number of the captions accompanying the photos described the girls engaging in various sexual acts with their fathers.

The offences took place during a period when Meehan was aged 19 and 20.

The offences came to light after a number of girls presented themselves to Shannon Garda Station on June 30, 2014.

Meehan, the court heard, had no previous convictions.

His solicitor Stiofán Fitzpatrick had told the court previously: “Mr Meehan was 19 at the time of the offences.

“He was someone who wasn’t extroverted. He was very much introverted and during his formative years in school, he would describe himself as being very much on his own and being a loner.”

Mr Fitzpatrick said Meehan had attended counselling sessions.

Judge Durcan said Meehan’s total co-operation with gardai and having no previous convictions were very commendable.

Judge Durcan further adjourned the case to November 22 and remanded Meehan on continuing bail to that date.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS court, ennis

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí to face the biggest pension levy hike of public sector workers

Hero teen meets boy she rescued from River Lee

Fianna Fáil mulls ‘no confidence’ motion in Frances Fitzgerald

Enda Kenny to address Fine Gael leadership issue ‘next week’


Breaking Stories

Kerry: Cyclist killed in collision with tractor

The Lotto results are in…

Schoolboy airlifted to hospital after alleged assault

12 flats evacuated as 'major, accidental fire' hits Dublin apartment block

Lifestyle

Spoiling tactics are no good for kids in long run

The human jobs that could never be replaced by robots

Kevin Bacon is happy to play an object of desire in 'I Love Dick'

Michael Twomey is a true stalwart of Cork theatre

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

    • 7
    • 8
    • 19
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 