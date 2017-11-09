Post office gets reprieve for 107th year

A small rural community is celebrating after An Post gave its stamp of approval to keep its post office running into its 107th consecutive year.

The post office in Old Pallas, Co Limerick, has been run by the O’Dwyer family since 1911. Last September, staff and customers were left distraught after An Post indicated it was considering its future and possible closure.

The company is considering closing up to 400 post offices around the country, according to reports.

However, acting postmaster Denis O’Dwyer said An Post has offered it an extended 12-month contract.

“We’re delighted. It’s part and parcel of the community,” he said, with no pun intended.

“We do a good service here, and we hope the post office will continue on beyond the 12 months.”

Paying tribute to all those who had supported a campaign to keep the long-standing, family-run operation open, Mr O’Dwyer said that “we had over 1,200 signatures on a petition, as well as umpteen handwritten letters” sent to An Post.

“Some of the letters were masterpieces. I’m going to frame a few of them and hang them up in the post office. It’s great to see such community spirit alive and well.”