Possible new term limits for sporting chiefs

Irish sporting organisations could be asked to impose strict term limits on how long their senior officials can remain in power under plans being considered by Government.

Sports Minister Patrick O’Donovan confirmed he has “an open mind” on the measures as part of a wider new mandatory code of practice in a bid to ensure high-profile groups “refresh themselves” at senior level.

Under plans being drawn up between Government and sporting bodies such as the FAI, IRFU, GAA, and Olympic Council of Ireland, from 2020 voluntary codes of practice for the organisations are set to be changed to mandatory measures.

While the exact details — which are part of Sport Ireland’s new governance programme — have yet to be finalised, the Department of Sport has made it clear any group which fails to meet the new criteria risks having their funding withheld.

READ NEXT Shock at hate leaflets ahead of 80 refugees' arrival

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr O’Donovan said he has an “open mind” on whether specific limits on the terms of office for those in charge of sporting bodies should be included in the mandatory measures.

However, in a clear reference to the benefits of changing presidents and chiefs executive at regular intervals, the Fine Gael TD said he wants to see groups “encouraged to refresh themselves” at senior level in order to prevent a domination of an organisation by one or more individuals.

“It [strict term limits for those in senior positions] is in every sporting organisations’ interests, the same thing happens in every other organisation,” said Mr O’Donovan.

“Whether it’s a reshuffle or people changing places, there’s an inevitability in this — it’s in the organisations’ best interests.

“I’ve an open mind on it. I’m not going to dictate terms to an organisation in terms of how and who they elect, that’s entirely up to them, but I would encourage them to look at the concept of refreshing themselves regularly.

“There’s no doubt about it, young people with new ideas, they revamp things and they certainly put it up to the organisation as well, and they provoke conversations too that need to be provoked.”

Asked about why a voluntary system instead of a mandatory requirement is not being considered, Mr O’ Donovan said his previous experience on the Dáil’s cross-party public accounts committee has led him to believe that, “wherever you have a voluntary code, you’re going to have problems”.