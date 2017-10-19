Port of Cork's Captain Michael McCarthy named October 'Cork Person of the Month’

Captain Michael McCarthy, Commercial Manager, Port of Cork and Chairman of Cruise Europe, has been named October’s ‘Cork Person of the Month’.

Pictured at the award presentation in Cobh Pat Lemasney, Southern; Eoghan Dinan, Irish Examiner Executive Production Editor; Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, AM O’Sullivan PR; Dominic Daly, Nominator; Captain Michael McCarthy, Cork Person of the Month; John Lehane, Lexus Cork; Manus O’Callaghan, Awards Organiser. Pic by Tony O’Connell Photography.

He was presented with the monthly award to mark his work in increasing cruise liner traffic to Cork, which will benefit the economy of the whole Cork region this year and the years ahead.

Throughout his 46-year career, Michael has built up a vast knowledge of the port and marine sector in a variety of roles including Seagoing Master, Deputy Harbour Master and Terminals Manager.

His current role with Port of Cork involves managing, developing and integrating Corporate and Strategic policy for the Port.

As Commercial Manager, Captain Michael McCarthy and his team have been instrumental in developing a strategic plan to expand the Port’s cruise liner trade, which next year will surpass the 100 arrival mark for cruise ships carrying in excess of 200,000 passengers

and crew.

With 69 cruise liners due to visit Cork this year, the port authorities estimate that more than 150,000 visitors will disembark in Cobh, Cork city and Ringaskiddy ports.

Manus O’Callaghan, Organiser of the ‘Cork Person of the Year’ Awards applauded Michael's contribution.

She said: “Michael’s 46-year contribution to the marine sector, and particularly his role with Port of Cork and increasing Cruise-Liner traffic to Cork, makes him a worthy Cork Person of the Month.

"He has been very instrumental in developing that lucrative cruise liner business, both here in Ireland and throughout Europe, and his positive contribution to the business and tourism success of Cork and the wider region is extremely significant."

Captain Michael McCarthy is a Class 1 Master Mariner and holds a postgraduate diploma (Hons) in Management and Marketing from UCC.

He is Past President of the Irish Institute of Master Mariners, a Board Member of IMERC, and is an industry representative of the Industrial Liaison Group to the National Maritime College of Ireland (NMCI).

He was a Director/Marine Surveyor with Sea Service, Marine Cargo Insurance Surveyors and served 14 years at sea with Irish Shipping, from Cadet to Master.

Michael’s shore experience is supplemented by a number of company Directorships including Board Membership of Bantry Port Company and the Sirius Arts Centre, and Chairman of Cobh Maritime Development Company.

At a European level, Michael was responsible for a number of EU projects such as “Motorways of the Seas” and Integrated Freight Network Proposals, E-Freight, WEST-MOS and PROPOSSE, and Cruise Initiatives “Celtic Wave” and “Cruise Atlantic Europe”.

At the award ceremony Captain McCarthy spoke highly of Cork and his career.

He said: "I have been a very lucky person to have followed a career I love and be so genuinely passionate about our beautiful City and County, magnificent harbour, maritime heritage and culture.

"Each day brings new challenges including the ongoing development of the port for business, leisure and community, the redevelopment of Marino Point and the construction of a Multi-Function/Second Cruise Terminal in Cobh to integrate the vision

of Visit Cork in realising the "Maritime Paradise" potential of our harbour.”

As winner of the October monthly award, Captain Michael McCarthy’s name will go forward, with the other monthly winners, for possible selection as ‘Cork Person of the Year 2017’.

The overall winner will be unveiled at a Gala Awards Lunch in mid January 2018.