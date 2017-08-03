Port acquires IFI plant for cargo expansion

The Port of Cork has confirmed its purchase of the long-disused Irish Fertiliser Industries (IFI) plant in Marino Point, Cobh, in a joint venture project which will see the shoreline site redeveloped for additional cargo handling.

After years of trying to secure the strategic harbourside facility, Port of Cork chief executive Brendan Keating said it has acquired the site along with Lanber Holdings (LB), a Co Wexford-based company which has a major track record in business development.

LB now owns 60% of the site with the port authority having a 40% share.

The Marino Point plant, which opened in 1979 as Nitrigin Eireann Teoranta was later acquired by IFI in a joint venture with the British-owned Imperial Chemical Industries. It closed in 2002 with the loss of 220 jobs.

The purchase price was in the region of an unconfirmed €6m.

“We are going to explore every business opportunity for the site. We will focus initially on cargo handling and new trading opportunities, such as fertiliser and animal feed importation,” said Mr Keating.

The deal was confirmed yesterday as, in a separate major boost for Cork Harbour, a US energy company formally announced its plans to ship more than €300m worth of natural gas yearly from its Texas gas field, to be piped into the national grid.

The project, recently revealed by the Irish Examiner, is a collaboration between NextDecade Corporation, the Port of Cork and Flex LNG, a company which will supply a special storage ship which will convert liquid natural gas (LNG) into vapour before it is pumped ashore.

The project, envisaged to be operational by the end of 2019, will initially create 100 jobs.

Flex LNG chief executive Jonathan Cook said his company would supply a special floating storage ship, costing around €250m, which will be berthed at a new ‘Innisfree’ jetty to be built in Whitegate.

The gas vapour will be pumped into the Bord Gais network through a new 2km-long undersea pipeline.

Kathleen Eisbrenner, chief executive of the NextDecade Corporation, said discussions had commenced with potential customers in the Cork area who rely on gas power, among them a number of key industries including pharmachems.

She said the project would enable gas to be delivered to Ireland at a very competitive price.

Port of Cork chairman John Mullins said the project would provide energy security as the Flex LNG vessel would, at any one time, hold enough gas to supply the country for two weeks. Further supplies could be stored in the rapidly-emptying undersea caverns in the Kinsale Gas Field.

Mr Cook said Lfex LNG’s 300m storage and conversion ship was very flexible and could “ramp up” its output significantly if gas usage soared during cold snaps.

