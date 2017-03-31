Pope Francis to attend Dublin event focusing on traditional marriage

In spite of Ireland passing the marriage equality referendum, the Church has insisted the next World Meeting of Families, which the Pope is set to attend in Dublin in 2018, will be “married life between a man and a woman”.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Holy See’s dicastery for the laity, family and life, said Pope Francis will “do everything he can” to come to Ireland next year to attend the ninth global meeting which is being held from August 21-26, 2018.

“If the Pope is possibly able to be there, and circumstances around the world permit him to be able to go there, I’m sure he will do everything he possibly can, at least that’s what he has expressed, to be there.”

In Rome along with the Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, Cardinal Farrell released a letter from the Pope inviting families from around the world to take part in the pastoral preparations for the event.

“My thoughts go in a special way to the archdiocese of Dublin and to all the dear Irish nation for the generous welcome and commitment involved in hosting such an important event. May the Lord recompense you as of now, granting you abundant heavenly favours.”

In another part of the letter, he talked of “the union between man and woman, in openness and service to life in all its phases”.

That point was reiterated to reporters by Cardinal Farrell, who said the theme of the 2018 World Families Meetings would be the Church’s conception of married life between a man and a woman.

Archbishop Martin also reinforced the point saying the meeting was “a moment in which the daily love of husbands and wives and the daily love of parents for their children can be recognised as a fundamental resource for the renewal of the Church and of society”.