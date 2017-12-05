Politician accused of blacking out street names called after Queen Victoria challenges language issues

The councillor accused of blacking out street names in Cork called after Britain’s Queen Victoria had his evidence translated from Irish in Cork District Court yesterday, but he said the Irish-language issue in the proceedings should be referred to the High Court, writes Liam Heylin.

Diarmaid Ó Cadhla, aged 56, of 8 Upper Beaumont Drive, Ballintemple, Cork, faces five counts of criminal damage to street signs at three locations in Cork City.

Mr Ó Cadhla is charged with two counts of criminal damage at Victoria Road, two counts of criminal damage at Victoria Cross, and one count of criminal damage at Victoria St, Military Hill, on February 2.

Judge Olann Kelleher told the defendant he should get a solicitor as the summonses carried up to 12 months imprisonment.

Mr Ó Cadhla withdrew his application for free legal aid after Judge Kelleher said further information would be required in his written application for free legal aid.

He replied in Irish, and it was translated by the Irish interpreter: “I would like to retract the statement, withdraw the statement.”

This referred to the written statement of means entered in pursuance of an initial free legal aid application. This document was written in Irish and Judge Kelleher asked the translator to write out this statement in English.

The defendant then applied to the judge to have a judge appointed to the case who was fluent in Irish so that proceedings could take place without the necessity of an interpreter.

Judge Kelleher said: “You are not entitled to that under the act. You are not entitled to have the whole case heard in Irish. I know you understand everything I am saying. I am telling you once more, the case is adjourned to December 18 for a plea or a date [to set a date for hearing the case in the event of a not guilty plea].”

Mr Ó Cadhla said through the interpreter: “With all due respect, it is my right that a judge hears what I am saying the first time and understands it.”

Judge Kelleher said: “I am quite entitled to hear the case without being fluent in Irish.”

The defendant said he was not finished making his application and referred to a 2014 case which he said showed an entitlement to have his case heard in Irish without the necessity for an interpreter.

Judge Kelleher said: “It is his right to give evidence in Irish. It is his right to cross-examine any witness in Irish. It is not correct to state I must be fluent in Irish.”

Mr Ó Cadhla asked the judge to send the case forward to the High Court on the language issue. The judge refused.

The defendant also asked for the prosecution documents in Irish.

“My view is that he is entitled to get the statements in Irish,” the judge said.

The judge also directed that there would be a court-appointed interpreter on the next occasion.

Two co-accused, Thomas O’Connor, aged 56, from 44 Mangerton Close, the Glen, and Tony Walsh, aged 52, from 25 Carrigmore Park, Ballinlough, both indicated not guilty pleas and their cases were listed for hearing on January 19.