Polish man who claims fear of flying halts extradition

A Polish man, who two weeks ago prevented his extradition by refusing to board a plane at Dublin Airport because of an expressed fear of flying, was yesterday allowed to remain in the State until an appeal against his surrender by air is heard next week.

Mr Justice Sean Ryan granted Piotr Skiba a stay against his extradition until the appeal next week.

Skiba is wanted in his home country to serve two prison sentences of nine and 18 months for burglaries.

Kathleen Leader, counsel for the State, told the court the minister was consenting to a stay being placed on Mr Skiba’s extradition pending his appeal but asked that it be heard as the earliest possible date.

Mr Justice Ryan said he would try to arrange a hearing before three judges of appeal either next Tuesday or Wednesday.

When the case came before the High Court two weeks ago, Det Sgt Jim Kirwan told Mr Justice Richard Humphreys that, when brought to the boarding gate by gardaí, Piotr Skiba refused to get on the plane and expressed a fear of flying.

Mark Lynam, counsel for Skiba, had told the court that Mr Skiba’s solicitor had on December 9 pre-warned the State Solicitor of his fear of flying.

Det Sgt Kirwan said it was December 12 when he had received any indication of Mr Skiba’s fear of flying and he was sceptical because his dread of flying had been introduced at such a late stage.

The High Court had heard that once an extradition order was made by a court the authorities had 10 days in which to deliver up the subject of the extradition request and that time would have expired on Christmas Day.

Det Sgt Kirwan said that if the State had to extradite Mr Skiba by sea and land, the Garda authorities would have to notify the security services of every country Mr Skiba would have to cross in order to make arrangements for his transport and delivery to Poland. Approval would have to be sought in each country.

The High Court had heard that Skiba, who was married with four children in Ireland, had not been asked for medical evidence to demonstrate that he had a fear of flying.

He had not been asked if he had such a fear until he had been taken to the airport.

Judge Humphreys had granted the State an extension until today to arrange for Skiba’s extradition.