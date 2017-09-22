Home»Today's Stories

Plea for nurse to support child who can’t go to school

Friday, September 22, 2017
By Catherine Shanahan
Health Correspondent

The head of community healthcare in Cork and Kerry has promised to investigate claims that a child with special needs was unable to attend school because she had no nursing support.

Damian Quigg, Sinn Féin councillor for South and West Kerry

Ger Reaney was responding to Damian Quigg, Sinn Féin councillor for South and West Kerry, who raised the matter at yesterday’s southern regional health forum.

Mr Quigg said the reality was that if “an able-bodied child” missed school for 20 consecutive days, the education and welfare authorities would be in contact, with parents facing the possibility of a court summons.

“But it’s the exact opposite in this case,” he said. Instead, the authorities had failed to supply the child with the support she needed to attend school, but nobody was being penalised.

Mr Quigg said he learned of the child’s predicament while attending an open day at St Francis Special School in Beaufort, Co Kerry.

“The parent broke down crying, saying ‘my child can’t go to school’,” said Mr Quigg.

Mr Reaney said he would “follow up” on Mr Quigg’s claims. “I wasn’t aware that a child wasn’t attending school,” he said, adding that it is not acceptable.

Mr Quigg asked the forum to support his motion calling on the HSE to provide a nurse and a physiotherapist at St Francis. The physiotherapist for the team providing services to the school has been on long-term sick leave since November 1, 2016. Mr Reaney conceded this has reduced the resource available to children attending the school.

“Whilst the long-term sick leave is unfortunate, the KIDS service has been a physiotherapy service to children based on priority needs,” he said.

In terms of nursing support, he said it is “not the norm for Cork Kerry community healthcare to fund dedicated nursing services to special schools”. He said they contracted nurses to meet the clinical needs of children with complex medical needs “primarily in the child’s own home”. He said the specific need within St Francies was recognised following an assessment of need conducted 18 months ago, on which the existing resource provision of 32 hours per week nursing has been based.

“While an initial assessment carried out by public health nursing indicated that an increase in nursing support was required, upon further examination there have been no changes to the numbers of children with [complex conditions],” said Mr Reaney.

Mr Quigg was among a number of councillors attending the forum who were critical of Health Minister Simon Harris’ failure to meet with a deputation from the forum to discuss waiting lists despite repeated requests. The requests have been ongoing since February. In a letter last month, the minister referred the councillors to Gerry O’Dwyer, head of the South/Southwest Hospitals group.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS special needs, school, nurse

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

60 special needs kids still need school transport

More in this Section

House fire upgraded to murder investigation 30 years later

Ryanair faces flight chaos if pilots ‘work to rule’

Taoiseach to spend €160k on reports assessing Government’s public image

New canon for former Ballincollig Gun Store


Breaking Stories

Natural gas customers in two counties told to switch off supply

Taoiseach announces centre-piece of his national pension plan

Gardaí find more than 300 drivers breaking speed limit during #ProjectEDWARD

Gardaí complete search but find nothing to further Trevor Deely investigation

Lifestyle

Getting clean and lean: James Duigan on the simplicity of changing your food habits

Ask Audrey: You’re 9 on the Crazy Scale, where 1 is sane and 10 is flying with Ryanair

Get out and enjoy: What's on offer for Culture Night?

Upper crusts: Eight sourdough breads tested

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 