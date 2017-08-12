Plans for Cork ‘boatel’ put on hold after objection

Plans for Ireland’s first floating hotel may have to be put on hold after an objection was lodged against planning permission for a river cruiser on Cork’s River Lee.

The promoter of the novel development had hoped the vessel which would house the hotel, bar and restaurant at a mooring berth on the city’s quays could have opened before Christmas.

Cork City Council granted conditional planning permission last month to Sick and Sore, the development company, for locating what has been dubbed a ‘boatel’ at Penrose Quay.

The local authority limited the initial term of the permission to three years in order to assess the hotel’s impact on other local amenities and future development plans for the area.

Sam Corbett, the owner of Sick and Sore, will now have to await the outcome of a Bord Pleanála appeal against the decision to give the project the green light.

The floating hotel is being opposed by Brian O’Mahony, a resident from the Wellington Rd area. In appeal documents lodged with Bord Pleanála, Mr O’Mahony said that the location of the vessel was “inappropriate” and, if allowed, would set a precedent for allowing similar type of accommodation to be located on the city’s quays in the future.

He said that the decision to grant permission for the hotel was contrary to the North Docks local area plan which provides for new bridges (pedestrian and vehicular) further downstream from the hotel’s proposed mooring berth.

Mr O’Mahony claimed the construction of these bridges would make it impossible for the vessel to access dry-dock facilities for mandatory maintenance. Other problems would be encountered with the bedrooms used by hotel guests as many would face into the quay wall at low tide, Mr O’Mahony said.

He also claimed there is an inadequate setdown area provided at Penrose Quay to accommodate hotel guests and well as goods and services vehicles. Mr O’Mahony said the location of the set-down area would also obstruct plans for a cycle path along the quay.

A decision is expected in the case by December 7.