Plans for €3.5m pedestrian bridge go on public display

Plans for a pedestrian and cycle bridge in Cork City, which is being part-funded by the EU, have gone on public display.

People have now been invited to comment on the design of the proposed €3.5m Harley Street bridge, which it is hoped will be installed over the north channel of the river next year.

Engineers have designed a low-lying semi-elliptical single span bridge, with two 2.35m clear walkways either side of the central space, which widen to 3.1m at the centre point, to be installed between Brian Boru Bridge and St Patrick’s Bridge.

It will link Merchant’s Quay to St Patrick’s Quay at Harley St alongside the Metropole Hotel, where plans for a €50m revamp, including an extension, the development of a retail arcade and the development of an adjoining hotel called the ‘M’, were recently lodged.

Senior executive engineer with Cork City Council, John Stapleton, said the bridge will bring social, recreational and economic benefits to the city.

“It’s hoped it will also make the city more accessible to tourists and improve footfall on MacCurtain Street,” said Mr Stapleton. “It aims to provide improved pedestrian and make the city more cycle-friendly with particular benefits for travel between Kent Station and MacCurtain St on the northern side of the channel and Parnell Place, the city centre and the bus station on the southern side.

“It fits sympathetically into the surrounding quays, buildings and urban realm and will provide a convenient and accessible link across the river with minimal visual intrusion on the river vista or river channel.”

Pending a review of the comments received from the public over the coming weeks, City Hall says it hopes to have the Part 8 planning process signed off, clearing the way for detailed design and the tender process to proceed.

It is hoped that construction on what will be the first new pedestrian/cycle bridge in Cork city in a decade, will start early next year.

The new bridge is a key part of the city council’s city centre movement strategy which will see private cars banned from St Patrick’s St for three-and-a-half hours every afternoon.

The strategy also proposes to reintroduce two-way traffic on MacCurtain St.

It is hoped that the bridge will increase footfall from the city centre to the thriving Victorian Quarter centered around MacCurtain St area, and will also help facilitate the rejuvenation of retail along St Patrick’s Quay.

Full details of the proposed bridge will be available for inspection for the next six weeks at City Hall’s reception desk between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday until Tuesday, August 22. Information is also available on consult.corkcity.ie under the ‘browse’ section.

Emails ubmissions can be sent to roadsdesign@corkcity.ie before 4pm on Tuesday, September 5.