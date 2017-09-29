Planning granted for respite centre for sick children in Kerry

A Kerry-based charity is to build a €10m respite care centre for sick children near Tralee after winning a four-year battle for planning permission for the facility.

An Bord Pleanála has approved plans by the Saoirse Foundation for the building at Curragraigue in Blennerville. It upheld the decision of Kerry County Council to grant planning permission for the 22-unit residential centre to care for children with rare, genetic disorders, despite opposition from a number of parties, including a local GAA club.

The charity was established by Tony and Mary Heffernan, from Castlemaine, whose two children, Saoirse and Liam, died of the incurable, degenerative Batten disease, in 2011 and 2014, respectively, both aged five.

The Saoirse Foundation previously made an application for a similar respite centre on an adjoining site in 2014, but it was declared invalid after the charity failed to provide additional information sought by Kerry County Council within a six-month deadline.

The respite care centre, to be called Liam’s Lodge, is dedicated to the memory of the Heffernans’ two children. As well as accommodation, it will provide therapy rooms, sensory rooms, physiotherapy suites, a playroom, and cafeteria.

Planning permission was opposed by St Patrick’s GAA club, whose grounds are next to the planned respite centre. The club expressed concern it could impact negatively on its pitch and dressing rooms, which are already prone to flooding.

Another objection was submitted by Patricia Griffin, from Ballincollig, Co Cork, who said her family owns property in the area which she visits regularly.

While Ms Griffin said she understood and acknowledged the personal experiences of the Heffernan family which led to the setting up of the foundation and their desire to establish such a facility, she based her appeal on the grounds it was planned for an unzoned site in a rural location.

She claimed there was no medical, operational, or financial rationale for putting the development at the specific location near Blennerville.

Ms Griffin also believed the centre, given the charity’s accounts, could be completely unviable given its construction cost of €10m and estimated annual running costs of €3m.

The Saoirse Foundation said there is a lack of palliative respite care in Munster and the mid-west region, and it is close to hospital services while still in a relaxing, safe, and ‘holiday’ environment.

The charity said it is not responsible for how St Patrick’s resolves its flooding issues with its grounds, and claimed it was not necessary to demonstrate funding for the project during the planning application phase.

An inspector with An Bord Pleanála said the development would not give rise to a flood risk.

Mr Heffernan said: “We are thrilled that planning permission for Liam’s Lodge has finally been granted.

“We are really eager now to get this facility up and running as quickly as we can because we know just how much a facility like this is needed.