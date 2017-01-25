Home»Today's Stories

Plan to more than double size of Cork's Mercy University Hospital

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
By Catherine Shanahan
Irish Examiner Reporter

The latest pitch for a new Cork City hospital envisages more than doubling the size of Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in a largely skyward expansion, supported by a 1,000 space multi-storey car park and fronted by a plaza-style pedestrianised streetscape.

Proposals for a ’Mercy Quarter’ are outlined in a confidential document seen by the Irish Examiner and presented during the week to representatives of South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH).

The two hospitals have longstanding plans to merge. It was first mooted in 2007 when it was envisaged that a new 600-bed hospital would be operating in the city by 2012. Last year, the South/SouthWest Hospital group, which includes MUH and SIVUH, submitted a shortlist of six sites to the Department of Health for consideration as possible locations for a €300m hospital in Cork City.

The MUH site was not on the shortlist. Asked what had happened to the shortlist, a spokesperson for the group said: “Discussions are ongoing between each of the hospitals, UCC, and the HSE regarding the optimal site for a new hospital. No decision has been made.”

MUH concedes that the hospital may need to use “pop-up” facilities during construction to ensure continuity of services.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS muh, cork, mercy university hospital, development, health

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Cork University Hospital had record 54 out of 520 patients on trolleys

Our two-tier health system means money equals health

CUMH fights for own chief separate to CUH

Nurses give HSE deadline to end staff shortages and avoid strike

More in this Section

Man tried to bribe garda after drink-driving arrest

Councillors want to fast-track construction of Cork town in lieu of housing crisis

Sinn Féin looks to a new generation with Michelle O'Neill's appointment

Council to clamp down on parking fine dodgers


Breaking Stories

Calls for driverless cars to be introduced in Ireland to help rural pubs

Irish winner scoops €88,587,275 EuroMillions Jackpot

Two men arrested in connection with shooting of PSNI officer released unconditionally

Labour Court refuses to intervene in Bus Éireann pay dispute

Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 