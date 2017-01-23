Home»Today's Stories

Plan to lure financial services companies via third-level in the wake of Brexit

Monday, January 23, 2017
Elaine Loughlin, Political Reporter

New third-level courses are to be rolled out as part of a plan to draw international financial services companies to Ireland in the wake of Brexit.

The Government’s International Financial Services (IFS) action plan, due to be launched today, contains numerous measures aimed at luring multinationals.

Enterprise Ireland will also provide dedicated early stage investment for FinTech start-ups in Ireland of up to €500,000 in a bid to bolster the sector.

Junior finance minister Eoghan Murphy said it is “increasingly likely” that companies accessing the single market for financial services from the UK will need a new EU base from which to do so.

“Ireland is the obvious location of choice for relocation and the Government stands ready to help in any way it can,” he said. “But it’s precisely because of our obvious strengths that we’ve suffered others talking us down, talking our capacity or our interest down.” I think we must now be more assertive — it’s time to enter a new phase of operations.”

The action plan includes details of third-level courses including diplomas and masters degrees in financial technology, a masters degree in international financial services law, and a diploma in aviation finance.

Expanding the IFS apprenticeship programme will also be pushed by Government on in the coming year.

The 2017 action plan is part of the wider IFS2020 Strategy which has an ambitious target of increasing employment in the sector by 10,000 in the coming years.

Mr Murphy added: “ The strategy’s dynamic and evolving structures provide the toolkit to react to domestic and international challenges and opportunities arising over the next 12 months and beyond.”

The launch of the action plan comes as more than 600 delegates later in the week are due to to attend the European Financial Forum in Dublin Castle.

