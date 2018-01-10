Home»Today's Stories

Plan to build largest hotel in Cork on hold

Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Seán McCárthaigh

Plans for the largest hotel to be built in Cork city centre have been put on hold, following objections by the owner of a private, third-level college building.

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of Cork City Council to grant planning permission for a 220-bedroom hotel on Sullivan’s Quay, as part of a large, mixed-use development.

The proposed new four-star hotel will require the demolition of the former tax office, which was acquired by the developers, BAM Property, from the Revenue Commissioners in 2006.

The objection has been made by Deirdre Condon, who owns The Arch building on Drinan St, where Cork City College is based. Ms Condon claims BAM has provided no information about how the development will impact on her premises.

Cork City Council approved revised plans, in November, subject to 32 conditions, for the demolition of the former Government Buildings on O’Sullivan’s Quay, and the construction of two replacement buildings, including the hotel, which will range in height from six to 12 storeys, with a cylindrical tower.

The hotel plans provide for a bar, restaurant, retail area, gym, conference and meeting facilities, and an 11th-floor lounge, as well as two basement floors to accommodate parking.


