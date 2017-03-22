PJs-wearing man assaulted neighbour with perfume

A man wearing his pyjamas ran out of his house in the early hours of the morning and sprayed a neighbour in the eyes with Yves Saint Laurent perfume.

The neighbours had fallen out over a dog damaging a fence.

The injured party believed he had momentarily lost his sight after being sprayed and an ambulance was called.

Costica Coker, aged 46, of 57 Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of assaulting Mahammad Ali at 2am on January 19.

Despite the guilty plea, his solicitor,

Joseph Cuddigan, alleged Coker had been verbally abused by Mr Ali.

Inspector Gary McPolin, prosecuting, said Coker was the defendant and Mr Ali the injured party. He objected to the version of events given by Mr Cuddigan.

The solicitor said the comment was offered by way of background and that Coker accepted he was wrong to assault the other man, and apologised.

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin, at Cork District Court, said: “People in a dispute like this have nothing better to do with their time.

“It is a shocking waste of Garda time, court time, and free legal aid.

“You would be better off to mind your own business, mind your mouth, stop wasting Garda resources, and go home.”

The judge convicted Coker and fined him €500 for assault.

Insp McPolin said Coker sprayed Mr Ali in the eyes with an unknown substance, temporarily blinding him.

“This unknown substance was Yves Saint Laurent perfume spray — excuse my pronunciation — it was not an incapacitant spray. He did admit spraying him in the eyes.

“It arose out of a dispute over a fence.

“A dog owned by Mr Ali had committed this damage, it was claimed,” Insp McPolin told the judge.

Mr Cuddigan said Mr Ali shouted insults at Coker. The solicitor added: “Mr Coker rises to the bait and runs across the road, while wearing a pair of pyjamas, and assaulted him in the way described.”