Pizzeria burglary ‘not rocket science’

The burglary last week of the Rooster pizzeria in Cork was described by the accused man’s own solicitor as “not in the rocket science department”.

Dean Seery, aged 21, had earlier been arrested arising out of a drunken incident. He was released after six hours in Mayfield Garda Station and driven by gardaí to Pope’s Quay, as the young man said he would stay with his grandmother.

However, shortly afterwards, he burgled the pizzeria and walked out with the drawer of the till containing coins and notes and went over to a quay wall. He was visible from Bridewell Garda Station.

A member of the public saw him leaving the pizzeria at 5am. A garda on duty witnessed the accused throwing the till drawer in the river. Searched, he had the cash in his pocket.

Detective Garda Brian Brian Murphy arrested Seery, of 41 Boyce’s St, Gurranabraher, Cork, and charged him with an offence of entering Rooster’s on Pope’s Quay on October 12 and stealing €147. Seery yesterday pleaded guilty at Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer said the accused could have fled when approached by the garda but remained at the scene and was co-operative. “It was not in the rocket science department in terms of burglary,” he said.

Det Sgt Kieran O’Sullivan said: “It was a moment of madness I would say.”

Inspector John Deasy said the accused had 79 previous convictions but only one of those related to theft.

Mr Buttimer said Seery is studying for Leaving Cert subjects and “doing well” but blamed his behaviour on “meeting certain persons over a period of about two days”. He said the accused had been addressing an alcohol problem prior to the slip.

Judge Brian O’Shea said: “This is a disappointing case and I suspect the accused is more disappointed in himself than anyone else.” With Seery in custody since the offence, the judge imposed a sentence of 11 weeks.