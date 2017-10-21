Home»Today's Stories

Pizzeria burglary ‘not rocket science’

Saturday, October 21, 2017
By Liam Heylin

The burglary last week of the Rooster pizzeria in Cork was described by the accused man’s own solicitor as “not in the rocket science department”.

Dean Seery, aged 21, had earlier been arrested arising out of a drunken incident. He was released after six hours in Mayfield Garda Station and driven by gardaí to Pope’s Quay, as the young man said he would stay with his grandmother.

However, shortly afterwards, he burgled the pizzeria and walked out with the drawer of the till containing coins and notes and went over to a quay wall. He was visible from Bridewell Garda Station.

A member of the public saw him leaving the pizzeria at 5am. A garda on duty witnessed the accused throwing the till drawer in the river. Searched, he had the cash in his pocket.

Detective Garda Brian Brian Murphy arrested Seery, of 41 Boyce’s St, Gurranabraher, Cork, and charged him with an offence of entering Rooster’s on Pope’s Quay on October 12 and stealing €147. Seery yesterday pleaded guilty at Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer said the accused could have fled when approached by the garda but remained at the scene and was co-operative. “It was not in the rocket science department in terms of burglary,” he said.

Det Sgt Kieran O’Sullivan said: “It was a moment of madness I would say.”

Inspector John Deasy said the accused had 79 previous convictions but only one of those related to theft.

Mr Buttimer said Seery is studying for Leaving Cert subjects and “doing well” but blamed his behaviour on “meeting certain persons over a period of about two days”. He said the accused had been addressing an alcohol problem prior to the slip.

Judge Brian O’Shea said: “This is a disappointing case and I suspect the accused is more disappointed in himself than anyone else.” With Seery in custody since the offence, the judge imposed a sentence of 11 weeks.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Rooster pizzeriaCorkRobbery

More in this Section

Bail for man, 60, accused of sexually assaulting four women in Cork

HSE to explain why it paid 600% drug price rise

River Lee’s first new bridge in decade installed

Drink driver caught for 11th time is jailed


Breaking Stories

Man in his 30s to appear in court tomorrow over Offaly €1m drug seizure

Health officials issue alert after measles outbreak reported in Dublin

No winner in tonight's €55.6m Euromillions jackpot

More than €15k in cash, 8,000 cigarettes and a car seized in Cork city

Lifestyle

Live music review: The Horrors - Icy genius in a thrillingly intimate setting

Why a good breakfast is a must for your kids

Facing fears while terrifying punters at Cork's Nightmare Realm

Weathering the storm of 1961: We watched 30 large trees uprooted

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

    • 9
    • 13
    • 16
    • 27
    • 32
    • 33
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »