‘Pillar of the community’ dies after blaze at his Buttevant home

An 81-year-old man who died when a fire broke out at his home in Buttevant, Co Cork, on Friday, was a “pillar of the local community”.

John (Jack) Mulvey attended Mass every day and was very much a part of the local church and community. The blaze took hold at his semi-detached home at Knockbarry Cottages at around 8.30pm on Friday.

Locals said Mr Mulvey was a “wonderful community man”.

“He was a marvellous man, a great worker in the community, a pillar of the community and the church,” said one local

Mr Mulvey’s nephew, Terence, was also in the house when the fire broke out. The 48-year-old was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH), where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He had to jump from an upstairs window to escape the fire.

Two gardaí who were on checkpoint duty in the area were on the scene within minutes of the fire starting. They sourced a ladder but were unable to rescue the pensioner from an upstairs room. Mallow Fire Brigade arrived on the scene and brought the fire under control.

Mr Mulvey’s body was taken from the building by firefighters. An autopsy was due to be carried out over the weekend at CUH.

A technical examination will determine the cause of the fire. However, it is not being treated as suspicious.

The local coroner, Michael Kennedy, has been notified of the death and a file will be sent to him once the garda probe is completed.

Mr Mulvey is survived by his brother Joe, his sister-in- law Kathleen and his nephew Terence.

Funeral arrangements are being finalised.