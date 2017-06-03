PICS: Runners collect their numbers ahead of the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon

The Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon is being staged tomorrow, marking the first time the event has taken place on a Sunday.

Runners have been flocking to Cork City Hall this morning and afternoon to collect their numbers ahead of the 26.2-mile race.

Up to 7,500 runners will be taking part in the race tomorrow, 1,400 in the full marathon, 2,600 in the half marathon, and 700 teams of five in the relay event.

They will be joined on the course by around 500, volunteers, including 240 stewards, 120 medical and first aid staff, backed by up to 100 gardaí.

The marathon and first leg of the team relay starts on St Patrick's St at 9am, with the half marathon kicking off on Monahan Rd at 10.45am.

Eoin English

Road closures start at 8am. The marathon starts at 9am on St Patrick’s Street, which will be closed until 6pm.

Delays are expected around Wilton Road and Western Road from 9am to 3pm.

The South Ring Road (N40) will take most traffic diverted from the city centre.

The Jack Lynch Tunnel will remain open all day with lane restrictions in place between 8am and 1pm.

Northbound traffic should use the Jack Lynch Tunnel for the Dublin road or the Ballincollig link road at Poulavone, via the Anglers Rest, Leemount and Blarney, for Mallow and Limerick.

Southbound traffic should use the North Ring Road to the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

The Lower Glanmire Road will be open outbound only from Silversprings to the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

The Carrigrohane Straight Road will be closed inbound from 10am to 5pm. It will open outbound from 11.30am to 2pm.

Access to the city centre is via the South City Link which will be open all day with lane restrictions from 8am to 1.30pm.

After 11am, vehicles will be able to travel over St Patrick’s Bridge to MacCurtain St.

From 2pm, all city centre bridges will be open except North Gate Bridge (Griffiths Bridge).

The Lower Glanmire Road will be closed inbound from 8am to 2pm.

The Midleton-Cork Road from Dunkettle Interchange will be closed inbound from around 8am to 2pm.

Rail passengers using Kent Station between 8am and 11am will have to walk from Brian Boru Bridge or from the Summerhill North Junction with the Lower Glanmire Road to the station.

Irish Rail has laid on extra early morning commuter trains from Cobh and Midleton to Kent Station.

A full list of road closures and restrictions is available on www.corkcitymarathon.ie