Home»Today's Stories

Phones and files checked in terror case

Thursday, August 10, 2017
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Irish Examiner Reporter

Garda terrorism officers are examining digital devices of a man arrested as part of a British jihadi investigation to establish who he has been in contact with.

Detectives from the Counter Terrorism International (CTI) unit are also going through documentation and other material taken from the man’s home.

The Algerian national was released without charge, overnight on Tuesday, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing fraudulent identification documentation under terrorism legislation.

The investigation followed a request from the London Met after its Counter Terrorism Command (CTC) section uncovered ID documentation linked to Ireland.

The Irish Examiner understands that a document was unearthed during a search in Greece which was part of an investigation into Islamist terrorism.

Members of CTI, which is part of the Special Detective Unit, carried out three searches of addresses at 7am on Monday, two on the southside and one on the northside.

The suspect, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the northside property located in Drumcondra. He was questioned under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorism Offences) Act 2015.

While the section relates to training for terrorism, sources indicate he was questioned for supplying fraudulent documentation for the facilitation of training or the financing of terrorism.

“Documents are needed for a whole lot of things,” said one security source. “They are needed for travel and to open bank accounts and for passports.”

He said a “good forger” was “invaluable” to both terrorists and criminal gangs.

An amount of documentation and digital devices were removed from properties searched.

“They won’t be just trawling the material seized, they will be looking for something specific,” said the source.

“They will also check his computers and mobile phones to see who he was in contact with.”

Investigations are likely to take some time, it was emphasised, and can result in other inquiries. Officers will keep the British police updated on developments.

The Crime and Security Section at Garda HQ liaises with the British security service MI5 on intelligence matters, while the Special Detective Unit liaises directly with the Met’s CTC section (also known as SO15) on investigative matters.

This operation is the latest involving a linkage with jihadi terrorism abroad, including the involvement of Rachid Redouane, who had lived in Dublin, in the London Bridge attacks, and arrests last May of an Algerian and Moroccan on suspicion of financing Isis.

“No country is immune from terrorist activity, including planning for attacks,” said a security source.

“Fortunately, we don’t have planning for an attack in this jurisdiction, but there are plenty of people willing to support attacks in other countries.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Garda, terrorism

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man who swam Cork harbour lucky not to be ‘a statistic’

‘Good progress’ in teen disco rape investigation

Review finds ultrasound service shortcomings

Garda issue warning after €20k deposits paid to rent scammer


Breaking Stories

Fire brigade crew in Clare save man as ambulance unavailable

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot of €6.5m

Motorcyclist dies in Glanmire accident; Gardai appeal for witnesses

Limerick and Cork hospitals worst affected as trolley situation worsens

Lifestyle

How to dress like Olivia Palermo on holiday with just carry-on baggage

Shamanism: We tried a session with Irish practioners of the ancient practice

Irish bands stand out and everything else we learned at Indiependence

Samantha Womack is reborn as Morticia in The Addams Family Musical

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 09, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 27
    • 29
    • 37
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 