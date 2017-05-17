Phone-tapping claims date to 2000s

Allegations of phone-tapping for political reasons relate back to the early 2000s and are “not relevant to the current period” Enda kenny has told the Dáil.

The Taoiseach has faced further grillings over Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan’s handling of recent scandals at Templemore as well as the separate issue of phone tapping.

Raising media reports that “influence was exercised by a minister to tap the phone of a constituency team member of a sitting TD for political reasons,” Solidarity TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the allegations are “shocking” and must be dealt with.

Responding, Mr Kenny said: “I do not want anybody to be under any illusions, presumption or perception that this allegation is relevant to the current period. My understanding is this allegation refers to a period back in the early 2000s.”

He added that there is “no evidence that a minister was phone-tapping for constituency reasons”.

Sinn Féin’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh asked for an emergency discussion on the matter as it was not on the Dáil schedule because the allegations were first printed over the weekend.

But Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail denied the request as he said the opportunity to raise the allegations and other issues within the gardaí had been given during leaders questions.

Earlier, Róisín Shortall asked the Taoiseach to explain why he would not join with all others in the House “who have come to the absolute conclusion that we cannot continue under the present regime with a commissioner and a senior management team who do not understand the principles involved in accountability and being answerable to the public”?

She said the scale of the maladministration, incompetence, and potential corruption that have come to light is absolutely staggering.

“It is obvious why public confidence in the force is in tatters but it is shocking that those in authority seem completely oblivious to this. Instead, the Taoiseach and his government colleagues attack anyone who attempts to bring these failures to light.”

Mr Kenny said “fundamental” changes had been made within the force but that “it takes some time for a change of culture to evolve in an organisation like An Garda Síochána”.

“Over a period of time, as the independent Policing Authority makes its senior appointments, both civilian and from or to the force there will be an increase in the public’s confidence and trust because of the way the nature and culture of the gardaí will change,” he said.