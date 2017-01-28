Phil Hogan says we must prepare for hard Brexit

Ireland’s EU Commissioner, Phil Hogan, has said the Government must prepare for the worst-case Brexit scenario.

He also called for Irish farmers to develop new markets to counter the negative impact of the British exit from the EU.

Mr Hogan was speaking ahead of British prime minister Theresa May’s expected visit to Dublin next week, during which she will discuss the impact of Brexit with Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Speaking at a conference in Dublin, yesterday, Mr Hogan said we have no certainty as to what the impact will be on Irish farmers.

“All we can say, with any certainty, is that, as things stand, we cannot say anything with any certainty,” he said.

“It is, therefore, imperative that the Irish Government, the Irish agri-food community, and other trading sectors of the economy prepare for a full spectrum of possibilities,” Mr Hogan said.

The Brexit referendum, and the presidential election in the US, have impacted on the international trading environment, not least for countries like Ireland, Mr Hogan said.

“Brexit, in particular, has sharpened the minds of exporting farmers and agri-businesses in this country. You are all familiar with the statistics in relation to Irish agri-trade to the UK, so I won’t repeat them,” he added.

He said Ireland will be negotiating from a position of strength within the EU bloc of 27 countries.

“If the UK leaves the Customs Union, then there will need to be customs procedures for goods entering the single market. That said, we will certainly look for technical solutions to ensure that any such checks are as efficient, and swiftly, administered as possible,” he said.

“Despite the inevitable challenges, it should not be forgotten that, as Ireland remains a member of the European Union, it remains part of the most powerful and influential trading bloc in the world — we are, therefore, approaching the trade issue from a position of strength,” he added.

One of the key elements of Mr Hogan’s speech was that Ireland must look to other markets, such as Canada and Japan, to buttress the country from Brexit.

“If we take the most recent example, the CETA agreement between Canada and the EU, the positives are crystal clear. CETA is the most ambitious trade agreement on agriculture ever adopted by the EU. It will result in the opening of the Canadian market for key EU exports such as dairy,” he added.

“We hope to conclude negotiations with Japan soon. This is a very important negotiation for the EU, as regards agriculture, and my particular focus is on beef and veal.

“As you know, Japan reopened its beef market in 2013, with eight EU member states authorised to date, including Ireland,” Mr Hogan added.

Meanwhile, in Britain, Jo Stevens has quit as Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow Welsh secretary, after Corbyn forced Labour MPs to back the Article 50 bill.

The Cardiff Central MP said she believed that Brexit was “a terrible mistake” and “cannot reconcile my overwhelming view” that to endorse the bill would make it inevitable.

She is the first member of the shadow cabinet to quit over the issue.

On Thursday, Tulip Siddiq quit as shadow early-years minister, after the Labour leadership imposed a “three-line whip”.

This week, Theresa May became the first foreign leader to meet new US President, Donald Trump.

Ms May met Mr Trump at the White House, after laying a wreath at Arlington cemetery.

Focusing on a post-Brexit foreign policy, she urged Britain and the US to stand united and lead the world together, confronting new challenges, such as a resurgent Russia, rising Asian economies, and the so-called Islamic State.