Phil Hogan: Brexit ‘already here for farmers’

Ireland’s commissioner to the European Union Phil Hogan has said for many Irish farmers, “Brexit has already happened”.

Speaking at a major gathering of Irish farmers at Goffs, Co Kildare, yesterday, Mr Hogan said this negative impact had already occurred “due to a fall in sterling”.

He rejected calls for Ireland to consider any bilateral deal with the UK saying the country’s best hopes are as part of the bloc of 27 EU countries, which will begin negotiations with the UK in June.

“The decisions will be taken in Brussels, not in London,” he told delegates at the forum organised by the Irish Farmers Association.

Mr Hogan, who is EU Commissioner for Agriculture, described the decision of the British people last June to leave the EU as a mistake which was negative for Ireland but he said European institutions are aware of the unique circumstances for this country and Brexit.

“The Irish agri-food sector is facing probably its greatest challenge since independence. Your sector is one of enormous importance to this country, both economically and socially.

"You have a sector that has proven its resilience on many previous occasions and that resilience is about to be tested again,” he said.

“Just as the EU is determined to act as one and protect its collective interests, the Irish agri-food sector should do the same. Just as with the EU of 27, your strength is in your unity. This is a time for leadership, coherence, patience, realism and determination,” he said.

Mr Hogan said that during its 44 years of membership to date and during its remaining two years of membership, the UK has taken and will continue to take financial commitments.

These settlements should be honoured in full and this will be an essential element of the negotiations on an orderly withdrawal.

“As all commitments are taken jointly with the other member states, if they are not paid for by the UK, the other 27 member states will have to foot the bill,” he said.

Mr Hogan said it would, however, be naive to believe that the Common Agricultural Policy budget will be immune from the inevitable budgetary pressures that arise, not alone because of Brexit, but also because of the other political pressures on the budget arising from such issues as migration, security and defence.

Speaking at the same event, IFA president Joe Healy called on the commissioner to ensure the interests of Irish farmers are not devastated by Brexit. He called for a retention of the closest possible trading links between Ireland and the UK.