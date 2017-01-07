Pharmacists ‘gave double dose of drug’

Two pharmacists faced claims at a fitness to practice inquiry relating to the supply of a double dose of a powerful drug to a young man who was a minor at the time.

Ana Eusebio and Patrick Staunton, from Staunton’s Pharmacy Ltd, Link Pharmacy, on Hopkins Rd, Castlebar, Co Mayo, were the subject of the inquiry, which took place yesterday at the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland’s headquarters in Dublin 2.

Both Ms Eusebio and Mr Staunton face allegations of professional misconduct and poor professional performance.

Supervising pharmacist Ms Eusebio is accused of supplying twice the prescribed dose of Enbrel to the man, referred to as Patient A, a total of 12 times between 2011 and 2012.

She supplied him with directions for 50mg of Enbrel to be taken twice weekly, when the prescriptions, from October 2011 and March 2012, were for a maximum of 25mg to be taken twice a week.

Ms Eusebio is also accused of failing to take adequate steps after discovering the error on September 17, 2012. She has admitted to the facts of these allegations, and that they amount to poor professional performance.

Superintendent pharmacist Patrick Staunton is accused, among other claims, of failing to take adequate steps to ensure the health and wellbeing of Patient A after he found out about the matter on November 21, 2012.

Maria Dillon, legal representative for the pharmacists, fully defended Mr Staunton, saying that nothing in his actions could be considered grounds for poor professional performance, and that no evidence was given that proved professional misconduct.

Enbrel is a medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic autoimmune conditions, and is often taken in the form of an injection. It is managed on a patient-specific basis, and requires a high level of supervision, as it has a number of serious potential side-effects.

Enbrel can leave patients at risk of serious infection and, in some cases, can also increase the risk of certain types of cancer.

During his evidence, Mr Staunton said the parents of Patient A informed him of the supply error in a letter dated November 21, 2012, approximately nine weeks after the last supply error occurred.

“That sent alarm bells and shock waves around the pharmacy,” Mr Staunton said

He spoke with Ms Eusebio, and with Pfizer, which manufactures Enbrel. Mr Staunton then wrote a letter to the parents of Patient A, who is no longer a minor.

Ms Eusebio chose not to give evidence to the inquiry, which first sat in November of last year.

“This whole process has taken a toll on Ms Eusebio,” said Ms Dillon.

After evidence concluded, the chairman of the inquiry, in a somewhat unusual move, announced that findings would be submitted to the PSI council in written form at a future date.