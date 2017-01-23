Home»Today's Stories

Petition calls for bollards to be reinstated near school

Monday, January 23, 2017

A petition signed by more than 400 residents living in Fermoy, Co Cork is demanding the reinstatement of bollards which prevented cars from accessing a local national school walking route.

Locals in the Oliver Plunkett Hill area warned of the risk of vehicular traffic now having access to the rear of Marian Square and St Joseph’s National School.

Handing over a petition to Cork County Council officials, they demanded reinstatement of the bollards in the interests of health and safety, especially for schoolchildren.

Cllr June Murphy presented the petition on behalf of residents to at a meeting of the Fermoy/Charleville municipal district council.

Resident Anthony Fitzgerald said the bollards were provided by the council more than 20 years ago to protect children from traffic accessing a narrow road which runs up to the primary school.

He admitted there had been no serious issues since the sturdy posts were removed recently but warned of a likely risk to children if vehicles resumed using the road.

Assumpta Murphy, a member of the school’s parents’ association, said when the bollards were put in place they had worked very effectively.

“About 90% of the parents are now walking their children to school down the laneway for safety reasons,” Ms Murphy said, “they want bollards re-installed.”

Cllr Murphy said on a visit to the area she was appalled by poor driver behaviour.

She was supported by councillors Frank O’Flynn and Noel McCarthy who also outlined concerns.

Council engineers pointed out a pedestrian crossing and traffic calming measures were being put in place at the adjacent Beechfield Cross and the local situation would be re-examined after signalised lights go operational on this coming Thursday.

