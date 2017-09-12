Petition against arcade near three secondary schools

A petition against the establishment of a proposed amusement arcade near three secondary schools in a north Cork town has garnered almost 700 signatures over two days.

Fun Junction (Fermoy) Limited, whose directors are involved in a number of amusement arcades including Perks in Youghal and Midleton, has applied to Cork County Council to change the use of a retail unit in Fermoy to an amusement arcade.

There are three secondary schools within a 250m radius of the site of the proposed arcade, a former convenience store at a busy junction on the main Cork Road.

Local man Andrew Shinnick has started a petition against the arcade, citing its proximity to schools as a cause for concern.

“This, in my view, and in the view of many other concerned people in the area, is highly irresponsible and will do nothing for the town or the children attending those schools other than creating another bunch of penniless kids and future gambling addicts,” Mr Shinnick said in his petition.

“There are far better alternatives for this property site but a gambling and amusement arcade is something the town of Fermoy can do without.”

A public meeting, organised by locals against the arcade, will be held on Wednesday week in Coláiste an Chraoibhín — the closest school to the proposed arcade.

The company behind Perks had previously received planning permission from the council to change the use of a unit in a shopping centre in the north of Fermoy to an amusement arcade.

However, the matter was subsequently referred to An Bord Pleanála and, while the planning body upheld the council’s decision despite objections, it also imposed a number of conditions.

One of the conditions stipulated that the arcade’s opening hours must be limited to between 10am and 8pm.

Philip Tivy of Fun Junction (Fermoy) Limited and Perks told the Irish Examiner that the company found the conditions too restrictive.

He said it was as a result of this that it abandoned its plans to open the arcade in the shopping centre.

He said that, by switching location within Fermoy, the company is hopeful that the arcade would be allowed later opening hours in keeping with the pubs and off licences near the newly proposed location.

Mr Tivy said that the gambling machines would be strictly for over 18s only, and those entering the sections housing the devices would require ID.

“There are people signing the petition saying we are looking to attract schoolchildren, but we’re not,” said Mr Tivy.

“Anyone is welcome to come to Youghal to see how we operate.

“You need ID to get in and that’s strictly enforced, as it also is in Midleton. We’ve never had a problem.”