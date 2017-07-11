Personal injury claims taken by TV star’s husband dismissed

Two personal injury claims by James Jordan, husband of Dublin Wives television star Jo Jo Jordan, for damages totalling €120,000 have been thrown out by a judge.

Judge Rory MacCabe told the 6ft 4in, 19-stone Mr Jordan he did not accept his version of events, relating to an accident involving a 79-year-old woman and for which he claimed €60,000 damages.

In a second case, in which liability for negligent driving had already been conceded, Judge MacCabe threw out Mr Jordan’s €60,000 damages claim, because he failed to disclose to his doctors and to the Injuries Board that he was claiming for injury in a third and earlier accident.

Mr Jordan, described as a carpet fitter, of Loachfail House, Outfarm Lane, Carpenterstown Rd, Castleknock, Dublin, told defence barrister Conor Kearney that he had been sent forward by the District Court for trial accused of a tax fraud involving more than €500,000.

He told Mr Kearney, who appeared for Axa Insurance, with Claire Delahunty, of Delahunty O’Connor solicitors, that he also faced charges for producing false invoices to a Revenue official, as well as not filing correct income tax or Vat returns.

The charges, to which Mr Jordan told the Circuit Civil Court yesterday that he had not yet entered a plea, go back to 2007 and accuse him of unlawfully claiming approximately €560,000 in income tax relief. The disclosures, before Judge MacCabe today, were made during cross-examination by Mr Kearney.

Mr Jordan had sued 79-year-old Margaret Clarke, of Woodview Grove, Blanchardstown, Dublin, on the basis that she had driven her Toyota Yaris into his parked Toyota Land Cruiser jeep on October 22, 2014, at her local shopping centre.

Ms Clarke told Mr Kearney that Mr Jordan had reversed his jeep from a parking bay into her car and said the damage to her vehicle was just a dent to the rear passenger-side wheel arch.

Mr Jordan, 50, claimed he had injured his neck in the accident.

He blamed John Connolly, of Arden View, Tullamore, Co Offaly, for causing the second accident, a fortnight later, on November 6, 2014, by driving into the rear of his vehicle at the Five Lamps petrol filling station, Amkien St, Dublin.

He alleged he injured his ankle and his neck, making his neck appreciably more painful.

When Mr Kearney put it to him that he had an accident in October 2013, for which there was another outstanding damages claim, and which he had not disclosed to doctors and to the Injuries Board, Mr Jordan said he might have overlooked it as he was having marital breakdown issues at the time.

Liability for this accident had already been conceded, but Mr Kearney, during an assessment of damages, applied to have the case dismissed, on the basis of non-disclosure. He also sought the dismissal of the case against Ms Clarke, on the basis of her evidence that Mr Jordan had backed into her.

Judge MacCabe dismissed both cases and awarded costs to Axa Insurance, and its two customers, against Jordan. The judge said he accepted Ms Clarke’s version of what had happened and awarded costs in both cases, totalling about €25,000, against Jordan.

In a statement afterwards, Axa said: “Axa is prepared to defend any case where we have suspicions in relation to personal-injury claims and we do this in order to protect our honest policy holders.”