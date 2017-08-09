People with cataracts face ‘going blind’ on waiting lists

People suffering from poor vision because of cataracts are waiting on public lists so long they are in danger of going blind, it has been claimed.

One of the worst affected areas in Kerry is the South and West Municipal District which includes Kenmare, Dingle, Killorglin, and Milltown, with councillors calling for the resignation of Health Minister Simon Harris.

The issue of cataracts in Kerry has been raised in the past six months at the HSE South regional forum, the council area meeting, as well as in the Dáil where it was stated that people are waiting 18 months for the operation.

There have been claims by at least three public representatives that they personally know people who cannot afford the cost of the private operation and were in danger of going blind.

The South/South West Hospital Group has now revealed that 137 people with a Kerry address are waiting for surgery.

“South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital carries out cataract operations for the Kerry region. The number of public patients waiting for a cataract procedure with a Kerry residential address is 137,” it said.

Figures released in April to Cllr John Joe Culloty (FF) at the HSE regional forum put the number of people waiting for surgery in Kerry at 144, and there were 528 people with the condition waiting to be seen.

Cllr Michael Cahill (Ind) said at the meeting that the average cost of a cataract procedure was between €2,500 and €4,000.

“I know of a number of cases where members of the public are waiting up to five years for this procedure,” he said, calling for the operations to be funded.

Waiting times in Kerry seemed to be getting longer under Mr Harris’s watch, it was claimed.

“Family members have to watch and mind their loved ones 24/7 in case they trip or fall and people are prisoners in their own homes,” said Mr Cahill.

One of his constituents, a wheelchair user, had actually gone blind, he said.

Mr Cahill called for the minister to resign, a move that was seconded by Cllr Damian Quigg (SF) and backed by a majority.